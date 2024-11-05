BioVaxys to Participate in the US Government Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) Vaccine Development Consortium

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) (“BioVaxys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to and joined The Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV), a consortium of large and small biopharma, contractors, government agencies, and academic and non-profit research institutions that support the US Government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in its objective to accelerate Medical Countermeasure product and technology development to address evolving needs including pandemic influenza, emerging infectious diseases, and other biological threats.

The RRPV is a multiple-purpose acquisition vehicle to facilitate end-to-end development of future medical countermeasures, from the early stage through the advanced development, procurement, sustainment, and commercialization, including manufacturing infrastructure development. The RRPV is designed to foster and accelerate the speed of acquisition and partnerships in response to pandemics and other biothreat incidents and promotes innovation and rigorous development of medical countermeasures and enabling technologies to further enhance national health security.

A principal focus of the RRPV is to enable targeted product development expertise specifically for vaccines and therapeutics. Proposals are solicited from consortium members for individual project requirements on behalf of BARDA, which will evaluate proposals and authorize RRPV to issue project agreements with Consortium members for individual projects.

The RRPV complements BARDA’s existing solicitation and acquisition vehicles such as the Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) and will expand the mechanisms through which BARDA can rapidly partner with product developers in fields of interest to BARDA, such as improved flu vaccines and platform technologies that enable expedited turn-around for vaccine development.

BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan, says, “We are pleased to join the RRPV consortium with organizations including AstraZeneca, Battelle, Deutsches Zentrum für Infektionsforschung e.V. (The German Center for Infection Research), Genentech, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc., Novavax and Leidos. We believe DPX can play a major role in the development of BARDA’s priority vaccine programs, and having the ability to collaborate with such world-renowned consortium members will no doubt be a significant benefit for the Company.”

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on its DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© “neoantigen” tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX™ platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company’s clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, and is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX-rPA for anthrax, DPX-flu for influenza, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using it proprietary HapTenix© “neoantigen” tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol “BIOV” and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “James Passin”

James Passin, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 646 452 7054

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys’ vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys’ business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its autologous cell vaccine immunotherapy can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.

The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415135/4832936/BioVaxys_Technology_Corp_Logo

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biovaxys-to-participate-in-the-us-government-biomedical-advanced-research-and-development-authority-barda-rapid-response-partnership-vehicle-rrpv-vaccine-development-consortium-302296410.html

SOURCE BioVaxys Technology Corp.