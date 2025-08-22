BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Q2 and H1 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three months (Q2) and six months (H1) ended June 30, 2025. Key highlights include:
|(CAD)
|Q2 2025
|% Change
vs.
Q2 2024
|H1 2025
|% Change
vs.
H1 2024
|Trailing Twelve
Months
(TTM)
June 30, 2025
|% Change
vs.
TTM
June 30, 2024
|Canadian Pharma Sales
|9,327,224
|+9%
|18,486,876
|+15%
|35,336,401
|+12%
|International Pharma Sales
|445,614
|+183%
|1,980,830
|+1160%
|2,753,588
|129%
|Total Company Sales
|10,179,296
|+14%
|21,158,256
|+27%
|39,510,951
|+17%
|EBITDA1
|2,760,149
|+35%
|5,961,796
|+40%
|11,052,544
|+26%
|Net Income After Taxes (NIAT)
|2,018,171
|+28%
|4,338,104
|+30%
|8,259,192
|+16%
|Fully Diluted EPS
|0.18
|+31%
|0.38
|+33%
|0.72
|+20%
- Return on Average Equity for TTM June 30, 2025 was 23% as compared to 21% for TTM June 30, 2024
- During H1 2025, repurchased for cancellation a total of 19,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
- Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.05 per common share on March 14, 2025 and June 13, 2025
- Declared subsequent cash dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid on September 15, 2025
“Each of our Canadian Pharma, International Pharma, and Legacy businesses continued to perform well during Q2 2025, delivering 14% sales growth and 28% net profit growth overall,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Led by FeraMAX® Pd and Tibella® (tibolone), Canadian Pharma sales grew by 9% overall for the quarter, in spite of uncertainty in the Canadian economy from the ongoing threat of tariffs. Our International Tibelia® (tibolone) business also continued to perform to our expectations in Q2 2025, with year-to-date incremental revenues of $1.3 million following our September 2024 acquisition of the worldwide rights to this product. Though our overall gross margins have tightened with changes in product mix, our net profit margin improved to 21% of sales in H1 2025 from 20% in the comparative period with an overall reduction in our operating expense ratio.”
“With momentum in all of our businesses as we enter the second half of 2025, I look forward to reporting on our continued progress. We remain committed to long-term value creation through portfolio diversification and profitable growth.”
The CEO’s presentation on the Q2 and H1 2025 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/
The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on August 21, 2025.
For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.
About BioSyent Inc.
Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,260,794 common shares outstanding.
|BioSyent Inc.
|Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|In Canadian Dollars
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|% Change
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|% Change
|Net Revenues
|10,179,296
|8,944,566
|14
|%
|21,158,256
|16,678,202
|27
|%
|Cost of Goods Sold
|2,266,734
|1,873,731
|21
|%
|4,908,502
|3,463,493
|42
|%
|Gross Profit
|7,912,562
|7,070,835
|12
|%
|16,249,754
|13,214,709
|23
|%
|Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs
|5,166,751
|4,920,781
|5
|%
|10,347,572
|8,658,224
|20
|%
|Net Income Before Tax
|2,745,811
|2,150,054
|28
|%
|5,902,182
|4,556,485
|30
|%
|Tax (including Deferred Tax)
|727,640
|569,765
|28
|%
|1,564,078
|1,207,469
|30
|%
|Net Income After Tax
|2,018,171
|1,580,289
|28
|%
|4,338,104
|3,349,016
|30
|%
|Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues
|20
|%
|18
|%
|21
|%
|20
|%
|EBITDA
|2,760,149
|2,048,071
|35
|%
|5,961,796
|4,252,264
|40
|%
|EBITDA % to Net Revenues
|27
|%
|23
|%
|28
|%
|25
|%
- EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
|BioSyent Inc.
|Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|AS AT
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|% Change
|ASSETS
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|20,364,392
|$
|15,940,971
|28
|%
|Trade and other receivables
|4,867,796
|2,906,829
|67
|%
|Inventory
|4,860,613
|5,328,086
|-9
|%
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|443,573
|201,971
|120
|%
|Derivative asset
|-
|5,790
|-100
|%
|Loans receivable - current
|56,098
|87,433
|-36
|%
|CURRENT ASSETS
|30,592,472
|24,471,080
|25
|%
|Long term investments
|6,497,025
|10,103,571
|-36
|%
|Loans receivable - current
|84,093
|141,140
|-40
|%
|Deferred tax asset
|371,104
|401,166
|-7
|%
|Property and equipment
|1,104,639
|1,200,992
|-8
|%
|Intangible assets
|4,846,156
|5,041,501
|-4
|%
|TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
|12,903,017
|16,888,370
|-24
|%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|43,495,489
|$
|41,359,450
|5
|%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|$
|5,042,364
|$
|5,405,106
|-7
|%
|NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
|852,372
|951,159
|-10
|%
|Long term debt
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Total Equity
|37,600,753
|35,003,185
|7
|%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|43,495,489
|$
|41,359,450
|5
|%
For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com
This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.