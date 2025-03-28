SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioStem Technologies to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

March 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

The presentation will be webcast at 1:30 PM ET on April 10, 2025

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Matuszewski, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Management will also be hosting investor meetings during the conference.

BioStem Technologies Presentation Access:

  • Presenter: Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer
  • Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Webcast Link & Archive: HERE
  • 1-on-1 Meeting Request: Conferences@needhamco.com

Join BioStem’s Distribution List & Social Media:
To follow the latest developments at BioStem, sign-up to the Company’s email distribution list HERE, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):
BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain®processing method. BioREtain®has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.
For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.
Phone: 954-380-8342
Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com
E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com
X: @BSEM_Tech
Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Investor Relations
Adam Holdsworth
adamh@pcgadvisory.com
917-497-9287

Florida Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac