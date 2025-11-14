SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioStem Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

November 14, 2025 | 
12 min read

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Achieved 40% growth in product volume quarter-over-quarter
  • Reported positive top-line randomized controlled trial results demonstrating superior outcomes with BioREtain® Allografts in diabetic foot ulcers as published in the International Journal of Tissue Repair and submitted to CMS for consideration for inclusion in local coverage determinations (LCDs)
  • Continued enrollment of subjects in the BioREtain® venous leg ulcer randomized controlled trial ahead of schedule, supporting progress toward top line read out in Q1 2026
  • Established a partnership with a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to serve the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) through the launch of our American Amnion product in Q4
  • Secured land purchase at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton for future headquarters
  • Remediated all concerns noted from FDA’s prior 2023 inspection and the associated Form 483. The FDA conducted a new 361 inspection this quarter, which was completed with no nonconformances, comments or observations
  • Appointed KPMG LLP (“KPMG”) as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm

Financial Highlights

  • Reported restated financials in accordance with US GAAP accounting standards that reflect adjustments to the accounting treatment for the Company’s bona fide services fees paid to its commercial partner, Venture Medical
  • Generated net revenue of $10.5 million for the third quarter 2025; revenue is now reported inclusive of the contra revenue, or net of the Bonafide Services Fees paid to Venture Medical
  • Reported $0.8 million net income for the third quarter 2025, and achieved seventh consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA

“This quarter underscored the resilience of our business model, the discipline of our operations, and the strength of our team as we continued to execute through an evolving reimbursement landscape. BioStem remains well positioned financially, operationally, and clinically to lead through this transition and emerge even stronger,” said Jason Matuszewski, CEO and Chairman of the Board of BioStem. “We have taken important steps to position the company for the future, including advancing our BioREtain clinical program, expanding access through new payers and sites of care, completing our restated financial statements, and continuing to evaluate strategic acquisitions that would diversify our product portfolio and commercial channels. We continue to establish a foundation that we believe will drive market share gains and ongoing success in any future market environment.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

The following financial results are unaudited and may change pending the completion of our financial statement independent audit, including an audit of our restated financial statements which were released earlier today.

Net revenue was $10.5 million, a 43% decrease compared to Q3 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume in our wound care portfolio as a result of reimbursement uncertainty and increased competition.

Gross profit was $9.3 million, or 88.5% of net revenue, compared to $14.2 million or 77.0% of net revenue in Q3 2024. The increase reflects a product mix shift towards our products that do not carry a licensing fee in the third quarter of this year.

Operating expenses totaled $7.8 million, up from $4.9 million in Q3 2024, primarily driven by increased clinical trials activities and investments in infrastructure as the Company scales for future growth.

GAAP net income was $0.8M or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $6.8 million or $0.42 per share in Q3 2024. 

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $2.7 million, compared to $10.4 million in Q3 2024. The decline reflects lower revenue and  gross profit, and higher operating expenses.

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $27.2 million.

Conference Call & Webcast Information:

The live and archived webcast will be available on the BioStem Technologies website under the Investor Relations section, HERE.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, VENDAJE OPTIC®, American Amnion, and American AC. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to expectations or forecasts of future events including with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate”, “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding: the financial results for the third quarter 2025; the Company’s expectations regarding clinical trial results, including the anticipated timing of current and planned clinical trials; the timing of enrollment and publication of data from such trials; the anticipated commercial benefits from such clinical trials; the expectation that such trials will demonstrate the clinical superiority of the Company’s products, and the estimated addressable market growth for the Company’s products; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to uplist to Nasdaq; the Company’s strategic initiatives; third quarter and full year 2025 projections; continued financial growth; and the market penetration of the Company’s core products.

Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; rapid technological change, which could cause the Company’s products to become outdated or obsolete, harming the Company’s ability to effectively compete; the Company’s ability to convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; the risk that the Company may be unable to successfully market is products to the end users of such products; the Company’s ability to obtain coverage of its products when, or if, the LCDs are implemented; the risk that the Company may be unable to raise capital on terms acceptable to it, or at all, which could have a material adverse impact of the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects; the audit of the Company’s restated financial statements and the impact of any changes to the accounting treatment of the Company’s revenue and expenses; the Company’s ability to obtain financing to expand its business; the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; the impact of any changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other general economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There may be additional risks about which the Company is presently unaware of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact BioStem Technologies, Inc.:
Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com
E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com
Twitter: @BSEM_Tech
Facebook: BioStemTechnologies
Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
ir@biostemtech.com

 
BioStem Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 As of As of
 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
(Restated)
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$27,158,117  $22,832,706 
Accounts receivable, net 20,104,929   23,107,027 
Inventory 2,728,981   1,824,001 
Short-term loan receivable -   1,250,000 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,699,667   2,874,317 
Total current assets 52,691,694   51,888,051 
Long-Term Assets   
Property and equipment, net 1,702,568   1,504,577 
Construction-in-process 2,822,661   190,422 
Right-of-use asset, net 374,790   271,214 
Intangible assets, net 136,310   224,137 
Goodwill 244,635   244,635 
Deferred tax assets 4,420,185   4,179,632 
Total assets$62,392,843  $58,502,668 
    
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$4,586,098  $5,289,786 
License fees payable 907,839   2,359,575 
Income tax payable -   2,908,730 
Accrued interest 2,160,000   1,962,983 
Operating lease liabilities 228,759   106,723 
Notes payable, net of discount 3,000,000   3,957,744 
Other current liabilities 1,335,341   711,360 
Total current liabilities 12,218,037   17,296,901 
Long-Term Liabilities   
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 158,397   180,235 
Notes payable, less current portion -   150,000 
Total long-term liabilities 158,397   330,235 
Total liabilities 12,376,434   17,627,136 
    
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)   
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Series A-1 convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value authorized, 300 shares; issued and outstanding, 300 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 -   - 
Series B-1 convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value authorized, 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. -   - 
Common stock, $0.001 par value authorized, 975,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 16,783,341and 16,661,482 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 16,784   16,662 
Additional paid-in capital 59,102,980   54,642,012 
Treasury stock, 18,000 shares at cost (43,346)  (43,346)
Accumulated deficit (9,060,009)  (13,739,796)
Total stockholders' equity 50,016,409   40,875,532 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$62,392,843  $58,502,668 
    


BioStem Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
    
 Three-months ended,
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
   Restated
Revenue, net$10,473,402  $18,412,816 
Cost of goods sold 1,204,794   4,238,658 
Gross profit 9,268,608   14,174,158 
    
Operating Expenses   
Sales and marketing expenses 1,305,957   1,027,764 
General and administrative expenses 4,498,341   3,311,659 
Research and development expenses 1,957,876   488,859 
Depreciation and amortization expense 57,644   54,038 
Total operating expenses 7,819,818   4,882,320 
Income from operations 1,448,790   9,291,838 
Other income (expense):   
Interest income (expense), net 143,284   (139,288)
Other expense (123,345)  - 
Other income (expense), net 19,939   (139,288)
Total income from operations before income taxes 1,468,729   9,152,550 
Income tax expense (707,677)  (2,332,648)
Net income$761,052  $6,819,902 
    
Basic net income per share attributable to common stockholders$0.05  $0.42 
    
Diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders$0.03  $0.32 
    
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 16,749,593   16,324,482 
    
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 23,235,347   21,129,197 
    

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA, which we calculate as net income less interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expense, to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

  
 Three months ended,
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
     
Net income$761,052  $6,819,902 
Interest expense/(income) (143,284)  139,288 
Depreciation and amortization 57,644   54,038 
Income taxes 707,677   2,332,648 
EBITDA 1,383,089   9,345,876 
Share-based compensation 1,151,988   1,007,465 
Legal settlement 125,000   - 
Adjusted EBITDA$2,660,077  $10,353,341 
     

