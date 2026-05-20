BioStem Technologies Announces Notice of Allowance for Four U.S. Design Patent Applications Covering Fenestrated Human Placental Allografts and One European Patent

BioStem Technologies Expands Global Placental Allograft Patent Portfolio

Pompano Beach, FL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies®, a leading regenerative medicine company focused on developing and commercializing placental-derived biologics, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Notices of Allowance for four new divisional U.S. design patent applications related to its fenestrated human placental allograft technologies. The European Patent Office also issued BioStem a new patent covering sterile human placental allografts and proprietary manufacturing methods for growth factor-rich placental tissue allografts.

No. 30/010,024: FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT

The patent is directed to fenestrated human placental allograft designs intended to improve conformability, fluid transfer, and handling characteristics during clinical use. The technology supports applications in wound care and surgical environments where enhanced drainage, flexibility, and tissue integration may help optimize placement and healing outcomes.

No. 30/010,026: FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT

The patent is directed to fenestrated human placental allograft designs that facilitate fluid management. The design supports use in wound care and surgical settings where effective drainage is important.

No. 30/010,032: FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT

The patent is directed to fenestrated allograft designs that preserve the structural integrity of amniotic and chorion tissues while supporting moisture management in complex wound environments.

No. 30/010,034: FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT

The patent is directed to fenestrated allograft designs that enable controlled fluid passage that supports wound drainage and overall wound management across a range of applications.

Additionally, the European Patent Office issued BioStem a new patent covering sterile human placental allografts and proprietary methods of manufacturing growth factor-rich placental tissue allografts.

EP4442316A2: STERILE HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFTS AND METHODS OF MAKING THEREOF

The patent is directed to sterile human placental allografts and proprietary processing methods designed to preserve the natural structural integrity and endogenous growth factors of placental tissue. The technology utilizes gentle cleaning, low-temperature dehydration, and low-dose e-beam sterilization techniques to create growth factor-rich allografts for wound healing, dental, cosmetic and surgical applications, while supporting improved tissue regeneration and reduced immunogenic response.

“This milestone reflects our continued focus on protecting the innovation behind our advanced perinatal tissue allograft technologies,” Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer of BioStem Technologies, said. “Our growing intellectual property portfolio supports our mission to deliver leading-edge solutions to clinicians and their patients. These proprietary innovations continue to enhance our ability to differentiate BioStem’s product offering from the competition and drive adoption by clinicians.”

These patents represent continued momentum in BioStem's global intellectual property strategy, further strengthening a portfolio of more than 70 patents while advancing the development of next-generation products.

BioStem’s proprietary processing technologies are designed to optimize preservation of the innate structural and biological characteristics of placental tissues, supporting their use in a variety of clinical applications, including wound care and surgical procedures.

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