BioStem Showcasing its Leading BioREtain® Technology at the Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Meeting

Company co-exhibiting with strategic partner Venture Medical, LLC, highlighting collaborative innovation in chronic wound care management

Three scientific posters feature BioStem’s proprietary allograft portfolio

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, today announced its agenda for the Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall meeting in Las Vegas, NV, from September 3-6. SAWC is a leading forum for education of healthcare professionals with a focus on the care of patients with chronic wounds.

The Company is co-exhibiting with commercial partner Venture Medical, LLC, to spotlight the combined value proposition of its leading placental allograft portfolio with the Venture OneView™ platform, which streamlines the logistics of managing patients who require a skin substitute for the treatment of a chronic wound.

“Our leading products, AmnioWrap2® and Vendaje AC®, are available exclusively through Venture Medical,” said Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem. “When used with the Venture OneView™ platform, providers can access a superior allograft platform and streamline care delivery while managing their patients in compliance with appropriate standards. Collectively, we address the patient and provider needs better than anyone else in the market.”

The BioStem-Venture booth schedule features designated times for attendees to interact with key stakeholders to discuss important considerations for delivering optimal care to patients with chronic wounds.

Booth Schedule (all times PST):

Debunking Wound Care Myths - Laura Raty-Kerstetter FNP-C: Friday, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Do’s and Don’ts of Mobile Wound Care - Louis Heuser, MD: Saturday, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Saturday morning (7:30am PST) will also feature a sponsored breakfast symposium, Navigating the Future of Wound Care, moderated by Michael Desvigne, MD. Dr. Desvigne will moderate presentations and a panel discussion on a wide variety of topics including the latest real-world clinical evidence, important considerations for selecting the right allograft, optimizing practice flow and keys to success in running a mobile wound care practice.

Accepted Poster Presentations:

The Company is pleased to announce that three clinical and scientific posters have been accepted and are on display in the poster hall.

Clinical Research

1. A Simple Comparison of Real-World Pressure Ulcer Data



Scientific Research

2. A Direct Comparison of Processing Methods for Placental Tissue Allografts

3. A Comparison of Sterilization Methods for Dehydrated Birth Tissue

“We continue to demonstrate that process matters when it comes to providing placental allografts for chronic wound care, which is supported by favorable outcomes with our BioREtain® technology, as well as important comparisons between BioREtain®-processed allografts vs. competitive products,” said Dr. Wendy Weston, Vice President of Research and Development for BioStem.

About BioREtain ® :

BioStem’s allografts are processed utilizing the Company’s proprietary BioREtain® method, which retains the tissue’s native properties while maintaining the structure and matrix found in fresh perinatal tissue. The patented six-step BioREtain® process is gentle, minimally invasive, and preserves the natural integrity of the amniotic tissue components critical to wound treatment. For a full overview of BioREtain®, please visit: HERE.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Venture Medical, LLC:

Venture Medical is a groundbreaking healthcare services company with a decade-long history of innovation, dedication, and consistent growth in the field of wound care and healing. Over the past 15 years, Venture Medical has expanded its reach across the United States and has grown to become a leading master distributor, reseller and digital solutions provider for manufacturers and end users of biologics, advanced diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and capital goods.

