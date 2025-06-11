Biosenta’s Tri-Filler(TM) Nanoparticles Achieve 100% Killing of Pathogens at Industry-Low Dose in Peer-Reviewed Studies

Gram-negative bacteria: Escherichia coli ( E. coli ), Pseudomonas aeruginosa

N. Darwish, M. M. Ashani, A. Mehairi, I. A. Lewis, M. M. Husein, "Synthesis of uniform core-shell calcium hydroxide-calcium carbonate biocidal particles via encapsulation into dry ice," Canadian Journal of Chemical Engineering, 2025, 1. DOI: 10.1002/cjce.25670. N. Darwish, M. M. Ashani, I. A. Lewis, M. M. Husein, "Controlled carbonation of Ca(OH)₂ surface and its application as an antibacterial particle," Colloids and Surfaces A: Physicochemical and Engineering Aspects, 2024, 682. DOI: 10.1016/j.colsurfa.2023.132852.

Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta") today announced that two independent, peer-reviewed studies conducted at the University of Calgary confirmed that its proprietary Tri-Filler™ core-shell calcium hydroxide-calcium carbonate (CSCC™) nanoparticles achievedbactericidal activity against multiple World Health Organization (WHO) priority pathogens and keep working far longer than conventional biocides."Transforming a readily available mineral into a durable, broad-spectrum antimicrobial opens new opportunities for safer surfaces in hospitals, transit systems and homes," said Dr. Mehdi Mohammadi Ashani, lead author of both papers.The research, conducted and independently validated by University of Calgary scientists, is detailed in two recent peer-reviewed publications in Colloids and Surfaces A and The Canadian Journal of Chemical Engineering.¹ ²These studies confirmed Tri-Filler's™ potent efficacy against multiple World Health Organization priority bacterial pathogens, including:These findings were validated using both Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) and Minimum Biocidal Concentration (MBC) protocols, with consistent 100% elimination rates at the 2.5 mg/mL threshold across these bacterial strains. Traditional biocides rely on frequent re-application and can trigger resistance or toxicity. The 100 % kill rates reported above were obtained under controlled laboratory conditions.In addition, Biosenta has obtained similar promising results against other significant microbes, including the Gram-positive bacteriumand fungiand. These results are currently under preparation for peer-reviewed publication."Achieving 100 per cent eradication across three WHO-priority species by a more environmentally friendly biocide at such relatively low dose moves Tri-Filler™ into a class of its own and is a decisive step toward safer, longer-lasting antimicrobial surfaces," added Dr. Maen Husein, professor of chemical and petroleum engineering and senior author of the papers.Biosenta's president and CEO Am Gill lost his uncle to a hospital-acquired infection. That tragedy drives the company's mission and underpins a $140-thousand donation to the Alberta Centre for Advanced Diagnostics to accelerate nanoparticle research."We're turning grief into action," Gill said. "Embedding Tri-Filler™ into concrete, paint and coatings will let us stop pathogens at the surface and save lives."Biosenta Inc. develops innovative antimicrobial products that offer environmentally friendly solutions to a global market. Based in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta, the company is dedicated to the advancement of technology that combats microbial growth in various materials. Biosenta's flagship product, Tri-Filler, represents a breakthrough in antimicrobial technology, providing durable protection against a wide spectrum of bacteria, molds, and fungi.Am Gill, President and CEO, Biosenta Inc.Email:Phone: 416-410-2019This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements relating the completion of the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. If any such risks actually occur, they could impact the potential for discussion, agreement or completion of the Transaction and/or materially adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of the Company's common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.The CSE has in no way passed upon the contents of this news release and further, has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit