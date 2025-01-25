Bioscience Association Manitoba’s President Joins Manitoba Government U.S. Trade Council to Advocate for Manitoba’s Top Export Industry

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bioscience Association Manitoba (BAM) is proud to announce its President, Andrea Ladouceur, has been appointed to the Manitoba government U.S. Trade Council. This milestone represents a significant step forward for the Manitoba bioscience industry, as it allows them to bring the province’s achievements, innovation, and opportunities to the forefront of critical trade discussions.





The U.S. Trade Council has representation from a range of industries across Manitoba. The trade council will support the provinces preparation for potential U.S. tariffs.

“Manitoba has long been a leader in bioscience, and this appointment allows us to highlight the incredible work being done across our province,” said Andrea Ladouceur, President of BAM. “From innovative medicines and advanced manufacturing to the groundbreaking research in our province, Manitoba’s bioscience sector is well-positioned to contribute to and benefit from meaningful trade discussions.”

Manitoba’s bioscience industry has a substantial impact on the provincial and national economies. According to Statistics Canada 2023, medicines – including over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, and antibiotics – were Manitoba’s top export to the US valued at over $2.5 billion. This achievement underscores the industry’s potential for continued growth and global leadership.

By joining the US Trade Council, BAM will ensure that Manitoba’s bioscience sector is well-represented in discussions that influence trade policies, international collaborations, and economic strategies. The association remains committed to supporting its members in accessing global markets and fostering innovation.

Interested individuals looking to see the full list of council members and to learn more about the U.S. Trade Council are encouraged to visit the Manitoba government news release: https://news.gov.mb.ca/news/index.html?item=67277&posted=2025-01-24

ABOUT BIOSCIENCE ASSOCIATION MANITOBA

Bioscience Association Manitoba (BAM) is a not-for-profit industry association that enables commercial success for Manitoba’s bioscience companies by acting as a catalyst for innovation, expanding the sector’s skills and workforce development, and leading with one unified voice to create local and global engagement.

Contacts



Bioscience Association Manitoba

Andrea Ladouceur – President

info@biomb.ca