



May 12, 2026

News release





BioPorto A/S to host an investor webcast on the results for the first quarter of 2026

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or the Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), announced today that CEO Carsten Buhl and CFO Klaus Juhl Wulff will present financial results for the first quarter of 2026 at a webcast for investors on May 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM CET.

Registration for the presentation is now open, and participants can submit questions in advance. Please register at the following link: Q1 trading update

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Investor Relations Contact

Klaus Juhl Wulff, Investor Relations, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 25633990

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients’ lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem. The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKITM (NGAL) for pediatric use in the US.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.



