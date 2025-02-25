SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioNTech to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update on March 10, 2025

February 25, 2025 
2 min read

MAINZ, Germany, February 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Monday, March 10, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CET) for investors, financial analysts and the general public to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this link. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a PIN will be provided. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance. The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this link.

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.BioNTech.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms with the intent of rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, several protein-based therapeutics, including bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics, as well as small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are researching and developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including DualityBio, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Michael Horowicz
Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
Media@biontech.de


Europe Earnings
BioNTech
