Bionomics to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, Presented by Maxim Group LLC

ADELAIDE, Australia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC, starting Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. E.T.



Spyros Papapetropoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Bionomics, will participate in a fireside chat with Maxim’s Senior Analysts on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:30am ET.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, potential first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other CNS conditions. Bionomics’ pipeline also includes preclinical assets that target Kv3.1/3.2 and Nav1.7/1.8 ion channels being developed for CNS conditions of high unmet need. www.bionomics.com.au.