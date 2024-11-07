Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Engages Olayinka Oyebola & Co. as PCAOB External Auditor for Annual Financial Audit

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Bionoid Pharma, Inc. (“BINP”) (OTC PINK:BINP) is pleased to announce the formal engagement of Olayinka Oyebola & Co., a PCAOB-registered firm, as the company’s external auditor. This appointment marks an important step in enhancing BINP’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to regulatory standards in financial reporting.

Under this agreement, Olayinka Oyebola & Co. will conduct an independent audit of BINP’s financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023. The audit will be performed in accordance with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) standards and will include a review of BINP’s bookkeeping practices, internal controls, and compliance with US GAAP. This rigorous audit process aims to provide shareholders and stakeholders with a clear and accurate view of the company’s financial health.

“The engagement of Olayinka Oyebola & Co. reflects our commitment to establishing robust financial governance as we pursue our long-term strategic objectives,” said Wayne Cockburn, Interim CEO of Bionoid Pharma. “Their expertise in PCAOB-compliant audits will provide the confidence and assurance needed for our stakeholders and prospective investors as BINP continues to grow and execute its acquisition strategy in the health and wellness sector.”

