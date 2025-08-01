SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bionano to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call Webcast on August 14, 2025

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the second quarter 2025 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:Thursday, August 14th, 2025
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Participant Link:Registration – Click here
Webcast Link:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tnombut6/


Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:
Kelly Gura
Gilmartin Group
+1 (212) 229-6163
IR@bionano.com 


Southern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman pushing boulder uphill vector concept of Sisyphus. Symbol of hard work, futile effort, strength, struggle, challenge but also motivation and ambition. Eps10 vector illustration.
Earnings
Biogen’s Leqembi Push Getting Easier as CEO Eyes Early-Stage Pipeline Restock
July 31, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Sarepta Gets Reprieve, RFK Jr.’s New Changes, Roche’s Alzheimer’s Comeback and Q2 Earnings
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK to Inject ‘Tens of Billions’ in US Amid Trump’s Tariffs, Pipeline Reshuffles
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Earnings
AstraZeneca CEO Says World ‘Needs to Share’ in Global Pharma R&D
July 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac