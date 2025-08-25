SUBSCRIBE
Bionano to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 25, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 8th, 2025.

Conference & Webcast Details

Date:September 8, 2025
Time:3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET
Presenter:Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano
Webcast:Link to Register
  

A replay / recording of the session will be available following the conference through the Bionano website at ir.bionano.com for at least 30 days.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:
Kelly Gura
Gilmartin Group
+1 (212) 229-6163
IR@bionano.com


