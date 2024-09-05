Bionano to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26ᵗʰ Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9th, 2024.



Conference & Webcast Details

Date: September 9, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET Presenter: Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Webcast: Link to Register

A replay / recording of the session will be available following the conference through the Bionano website at ir.bionano.com for at least 30 days.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services. For more information, visit bionano.com and bionanolaboratories.com.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:

David Holmes

Gilmartin Group

+1 (858) 888-7625

IR@bionano.com