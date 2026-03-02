Bionano Symposium 2026 Concluded with 9 Speakers Describing the Breadth of Bionano Solutions and Their Potential for Use on a Large Scale

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced highlights from the fourth and final day of Symposium 2026. Day 4 featured updates from some of the most advanced and high-volume cytogenetics and molecular pathology laboratories in the United States, Canada and Europe describing how they envision scaling optical genome mapping (OGM), including processing up to thousands of samples per year with automation, multiple OGM systems, and VIA™ software. Other talks covered topics like Bionano’s Ionic® system for isolating DNA and RNA for next generation sequencing (NGS) and advanced analytical tools that could be the future of digital cytogenetics and molecular pathology by enabling digital karyotype construction.

Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, Bionano’s chief medical officer, celebrated the extraordinary four-day event that brought together over 1,250 registrants and 35 outside speakers giving 33 presentations and 50 posters. Dr. Chaubey emphasized the power of OGM to deliver unbiased, comprehensive, genome-wide structural variant (SV) analysis, which provides the positional context needed to interpret complex rearrangements. She reflected on the remarkable community engagement that grows from Symposium, noting how Day 4’s exceptional speakers have showcased innovations that were once aspirational and are now advancing along a tangible path.

Among the key scientific highlights:

Dr. Alexander Hoischen (Radboud University Medical Center) framed 2026 as “the year to scale up OGM.” Dr. Hoischen described how at Radboud they have fully automated the isolation of the ultra-high molecular weight (UHMW) DNA required for OGM and the labeling of the UHMW DNA prior to imaging on the Stratys™ system. They are routinely processing samples for hematologic malignancy research in indications such as acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with certain gene fusions. He reported processing approximately 500 samples in 2025 with a goal of reaching 3000 samples per year in the future.

Dr. Chantal Courtemanche (CHU de Québec) described the protocol they developed for purification of DNA and RNA from FFPE samples using Bionano’s Ionic system, which relies on isotachophoresis (ITP) to isolate nucleic acids for NGS workflows. According to this presentation, DNA and RNA isolated by ITP on the Ionic system can result in higher performing NGS assays because the nucleic acids are of higher purity compared to traditional, particle or column-based systems. Ionic is also scalable and can process multiple samples per run and multiple runs per day.

Dr. Vineet Bafna (University of California San Diego), who is a leader in bioinformatics for SV analysis and a researcher over a decade of experience with OGM data presented on karyotyping with OGM using a computational tool created to generate digital karyotypes from complex rearranged chromosomes. His team calls this tool OMKar, and his work highlighted the importance of taking complex SV data from OGM and assembling it into a digital karyotype to better visualize the potential biological ramifications of chromosomal rearrangements with proper context. This work could be the basis of future software advancements in VIA or other software platforms.

Dr. Brandon Shaw (Henry Ford Health System) demonstrated analysis of OGM data using VIA hematologic malignancy workflows, highlighting how integrated visualization, interpretation tools, and an accessible guideline and knowledge base support consistent assessment of structural variants in hematologic malignancy and constitutional genetics research. Dr. Shaw’s team at Henry Ford is experienced with VIA software for non-OGM applications and since adopting OGM alongside other methods, he reported seeing VIA as a platform that can unify complex genomic data, enabling efficient review, clearer interpretation, and standardized research workflows as laboratories expand their use of OGM.

Drs. Eddy de Boer and Arjan Buijs (University Medical Centre Groningen), also shared their experience using VIA software for hematologic malignancy analysis, emphasizing how the software can enable efficient review, standardized workflows, and clearer interpretation of complex genomic rearrangements. Together, these sessions illustrated VIA’s value as a unified analytical platform for laboratories scaling their use of OGM, noting that VIA streamlines key steps in going from data generated in the OGM instrument to interpreted report as quickly as possible, while minimizing the amount of manual work.

Dr. Elizabeth McCready (Hamilton Health Sciences Center) compared copy number (CN) and SV detection using the Stratys™ instrument versus routine cytogenetic platforms. She demonstrated how high-throughput OGM can complement conventional cytogenetic workflows, providing consistent, genome-wide structural variant detection for research applications, at scale.

Dr. Adam Smith (Labcorp), building on the theme of scalability, addressed high-throughput structural genome analysis and the practical feasibility of scaling OGM in research laboratories. Dr. Smith discussed key considerations for implementing large-scale OGM workflows, including throughput, consistency, and operational efficiency as sample volumes increase. His presentation emphasized how robust instrumentation, automation, and streamlined processes are essential to support genome-wide structural variant characterization at scale, reinforcing the importance of scalable solutions for the future of cytogenomic research. He also compared the adoption of OGM with a long-read sequencing system, and shared how it could be possible to scale OGM to a workflow that processes 10,000 samples per year using the Stratys system which can process up to 4,000 cancer samples per year, while the current high-throughput long-read sequencing system would only be able to process 240 cancer samples per year at an appropriate depth of coverage. Additionally, he estimated that OGM adoption at scale requires less than 1/8 of the initial investment compared to that required to run just 1000 samples per year with the long-read sequencing system.

Both Drs. Hoischen and Smith invited attendees to join the International OGM Consortium (ICOGM; icogm.org) to further advance collaborative research efforts in OGM.

The session concluded with a live panel discussion and Q&A session with speakers and moderated by Bionano’s Dr. Chaubey, Dr. Andy O’Shaughnessy, Dr. Dana Jaber, and Cami Asher. Panelists discussed best practices for OGM implementation, strategies for resolving complex constitutional disorders, complementing OGM with sequencing techniques, and future research directions in a variety of applications across the cytogenomic and molecular pathology landscapes

Also during live Q&A, Dr. Chaubey announced the winners of the Symposium 2026 poster competition, which included the following daily winners and honorable mentions:

Winners:

Solid Tumors: Ying Zou (Johns Hopkins University, USA) - Unlocking Sarcoma Complexity: Optical Genome Mapping Reveals Hidden Structural Variants in Soft Tissue Sarcomas

- Unlocking Sarcoma Complexity: Optical Genome Mapping Reveals Hidden Structural Variants in Soft Tissue Sarcomas Constitutional Applications: Nikhil Sahajpal (Greenwood Genetic Center, USA) - A Complex Structural Rearrangement Resulting in Recurrent SCN1A Deletion Identified by Optical Genome Mapping

- A Complex Structural Rearrangement Resulting in Recurrent SCN1A Deletion Identified by Optical Genome Mapping Cell & Gene Therapy: Diana Chaker (CITHERA Center for iPSC Cell Therapy, France) - Optical Genome Mapping In Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Based Models Of Malignant Hematopoïesis

- Optical Genome Mapping In Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Based Models Of Malignant Hematopoïesis Hematologic Malignancies: Kornelia Neveling (Radboud UMC the Netherlands) - Automated ultra-high molecular weight DNA isolation and labeling enables high-throughput optical genome mapping





Honorable Mentions:

Amber Verhasselt (KU Leuven, Belgium)

Idoia Vázquez (Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, Spain)

Shivaprasad H. Sathyanarayana (Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, USA)

Annick Lalonde (CHU de Quebec, Canada)

Bruna Burssed (Universidade Federal de Sao Paulo and RadboudUMC, Brazil & the Netherlands)

Emma-Naoual Benbakir (CHU Nantes, France)

Avinash V. Dharmadhikari (Children's Hospital Los Angeles, USA)

Haricharan Nerella (CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, India)





Reflecting on the strength of the community and engagement, Dr. Chaubey said, “Symposium 2026 is a living example of turning possibility into reality – a community united by the desire to be among the pioneers who are advancing, watching innovation unfold in real time, and using these tools to transform the way the world sees the genome.”

Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, added, “This final day reinforced the growing global adoption of OGM and the transformative role it can have in cytogenomics and molecular pathology research. It also highlighted fundamental practicalities of OGM, especially in cancer – it costs less than long-read sequencing to implement and operate, and it is substantially more scalable than long-read sequencing and traditional cytogenetics, while outperforming both. Symposium is truly the premier event for the OGM community and to everyone using Bionano solutions including VIA and Ionic. We are grateful to you for your tireless dedication and for sharing your amazing work. I also want to thank Dr. Alka Chaubey for creating Symposium and designing this year’s program and for our fellow transformers who made Symposium 2026 happen, especially Dr. Andy O’Shaughnessy, Dr. Dana Jaber, and Cami Asher.”

Session recordings will be available on-demand via the Bionano YouTube channel (https://youtube.com/@bionanogenomics) beginning Monday, March 2, 2026 at noon pacific standard time. The live panel discussion and Q&A session will not be available on-demand. The poster hall will remain open for viewing for up to 12 months (https://bionanosymposium2026.vfairs.com/en/poster-hall). Winners and honorable mentions are noted.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

