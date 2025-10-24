Bionano Highlights Global Momentum Behind OGM at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) participated in The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference from October 14–18, 2025 in Boston. The event highlighted the potential for an expanding role of optical genome mapping (OGM) in genetic disease research. Multiple presentations and posters showcased its effectiveness in detecting structural variants (SVs) associated with a range of genetic conditions, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), prenatal, and postnatal disorders.

Key Highlights from ASHG 2025:

A total of nine studies, presented as either oral sessions or posters, demonstrated the effectiveness of OGM in detecting novel SVs that can be missed by traditional cytogenetic and sequencing techniques. These findings highlight the significant value OGM can have in addressing complex genetic conditions.

Completely Resolved Structural Variants by OGM with adaptive sampling from CNV discovery. Li Fu, Yokohama City University Graduate School of Medicine, Japan



Optical Genome Mapping and Other Techniques Resolve a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Sample. Ulrich Broeckel, Medical College of Wisconsin, USA



Improved Algorithms for Optical Genome Mapping Workflows in Constitutional Disease and Oncology Applications. Andy Wing Chun Pang, Bionano, USA



Project Baby Magnolia: Implementing OGM at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Douglas McLaurin, University of Mississippi Medical Center, USA



Comparison of Optical Genome Mapping, Chromosomal Microarray and Next-Generation Sequencing for Detection of Structural Variants in Rare Diseases. Kumiko Yanagi, National Center for Child Health and Development, Japan



OGM Elucidates Complex Rearrangements Associated with Developmental Delay. Masanori Fujimoto, Nagoya City University Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Japan



Leveraging Advanced Genomics in Rare Diseases: Outcomes from the University of Wisconsin Disease Program. Bryn Webb, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, USA



Prospective Comparative Evaluation of Optical Genome Mapping, Mate-Pair Genome Sequencing, and Chromosomal Microarray Analysis in Prenatal Disorders. Matthew Hoi Kin Chau, The Chinese University of Hong, China



Efficient Detection And Characterization of FSHD1 with Optical Genome Mapping. Trilochan Sahoo, Bionano Laboratories, USA



The scientific program for the event is available at the ASHG website linked here: https://www.ashg.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/ASHG-2025-Annual-Meeting-Abstracts.pdf

“We’re excited by the growing recognition of optical genome mapping as a transformative tool in genetic research. The studies presented at ASHG 2025 demonstrate OGM’s unique ability to help researchers worldwide gain deeper insights into complex genetic conditions. We remain committed to advancing the OGM technique and supporting the scientific community in uncovering discoveries that can make a meaningful difference in the field of genomics,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and CEO of Bionano.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

