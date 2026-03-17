Bionano Announces Two-Fold Increase in OGM Studies Presented at the 2026 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) participated in the 2026 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Annual Meeting (ACMG), held March 14–18 in Baltimore, Maryland. Twelve studies, representing a two-fold increase over the number of studies in 2025, were presented as either oral (4) or poster presentations (8). The studies illustrated how optical genome mapping (OGM) can drive discoveries in genomics by detecting structural variants (SVs) that may be missed by other techniques across cancer genomics, such as hematologic malignancies, and constitutional genetic disorders, including rare diseases and reproductive disorders. Additionally, the Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) hosted a workshop led by Nikhil Sahajpal, PhD, FACMG entitled Ask the OGM Expert, in which attendees could seek advice about the application of OGM or use of OGM services from GGC, and Baylor Genetics, a national reference laboratory located in Texas, announced the commercial release of a service that makes OGM data available to the research community.

Scientific Presentations and Posters:

Oral Presentations as part of Scientific Sessions:

Yassmine Akkari, Nationwide Children's Hospital: Optical Genome Mapping in Cancer: Bridging Cytogenetics and Molecular Genomics



Optical Genome Mapping in Cancer: Bridging Cytogenetics and Molecular Genomics Paige Van Haute, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center: Improving Detection of Variant MECOM Rearrangements Through Optical Genome Mapping and Repurposed Targeted RNA-Seq



Improving Detection of Variant MECOM Rearrangements Through Optical Genome Mapping and Repurposed Targeted RNA-Seq Sichen Liang, Johns Hopkins University: Optical Genome Mapping for Cytogenetic Analysis in Multiple Myeloma: Real-world Evidence



Optical Genome Mapping for Cytogenetic Analysis in Multiple Myeloma: Real-world Evidence Nikhil S. Sahajpal, Greenwood Genetic Center: Increased Success Rate with Optical Genome Mapping in Pediatric Rare Disease Setting: 1-year Experience at the Greenwood Genetic Center



Posters:

Xinrui Shi, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center: Implementation of Optical Genome Mapping at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (P649)



Implementation of Optical Genome Mapping at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (P649) Xiaolan Fang, Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University: Optical Genome Mapping for Hematologic Malignancy-Henry Ford Health System Experience (P675)



Optical Genome Mapping for Hematologic Malignancy-Henry Ford Health System Experience (P675) Atlas Mashayekhi Sardoo, Greenwood Genetic Center: When Routine Testing Is Normal: Optical Genome Mapping Identifies a Hidden Rearrangement in Multigenerational Case affected with Split-Hand/Foot Malformation (P695)



When Routine Testing Is Normal: Optical Genome Mapping Identifies a Hidden Rearrangement in Multigenerational Case affected with Split-Hand/Foot Malformation (P695) Mona Aminbeidokhti, University of California San Francisco : Integrative Exome, Optical Genome Mapping, and Variant-Effect Modeling in Consanguineous Couples with Recurrent Pregnancy Loss (P753)



Integrative Exome, Optical Genome Mapping, and Variant-Effect Modeling in Consanguineous Couples with Recurrent Pregnancy Loss (P753) Jessica A. Cooley Coleman, Greenwood Genetic Center: Optical Genome Mapping Resolves Positional Context of DMD Structural Variants for Accurate Results (P580)



Optical Genome Mapping Resolves Positional Context of DMD Structural Variants for Accurate Results (P580) Gordana Raca, Children's Hospital Los Angeles and University of Southern California: Decoding Chromoanagenesis in Cases of Undiagnosed Congenital Disorders by Optical Genome Mapping (P638)



Decoding Chromoanagenesis in Cases of Undiagnosed Congenital Disorders by Optical Genome Mapping (P638) Claire McCarthy, Henry Ford Health System: Characterization of an Atypical PML::RARA Rearrangement: Utility of Optical Genome Mapping and Implications for Hematological Malignancies (P690)



Characterization of an Atypical PML::RARA Rearrangement: Utility of Optical Genome Mapping and Implications for Hematological Malignancies (P690) Mehmet Akif Yücesoy, Istanbul University and Detagen Genetic Diseases Diagnosis and Evaluation Center: Optical Genome Mapping Reveals Complex 22q13 Rearrangements in SHANK3-Unrelated Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (P707)



The scientific program for the event is available at the ACMG website linked here https://eppro02.ativ.me/web/planner.php?id=ACMG26LITE

“We are pleased to see the increasing application of OGM. The studies presented at the 2026 ACMG Annual Meeting demonstrate the potential of OGM to help researchers worldwide better investigate complex genomic variation. Clinical researchers are continually expanding what’s possible with OGM, and their real‑world results illustrate why the technique is becoming central to modern cytogenetics and complementing molecular genome analysis methods such as short-read and long-read sequencing,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

For more information on Bionano’s OGM solutions, visit www.bionano.com.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “becoming,” “can,” “may,” “potential,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies, among other things, and in this release include, but are not limited to statements about: the ability of OGM to detect SVs missed by other cytogenetic and sequencing techniques; the ability and utility of OGM to help researchers investigate complex genomic variations; the ability and utility of OGM to become central to modern cytogenetics and complementing molecular genome analysis methods such as short-read and long-read sequencing; other statements not of historical fact presented in the posters and presentations at the 2026 ACMG Annual Meeting. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve inherent risk and uncertainty (both general and specific) and should note that they are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the failure of OGM to detect SVs missed other cytogenetic and sequencing techniques; the failure of OGM to help researchers investigate complex genomic variations; the failure of OGM to become central to modern cytogenetics and complementing molecular genome analysis methods such as short-read and long-read sequencing; future publications, posters, or presentations that contradict or differ from the posters and presentations referenced in this press release; the failure of OGM be useful in the applications described in the presentation and posters referenced in this press release; our ability to continue as a “going concern”, which requires us to manage costs and obtain significant additional financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; our ability to execute on our strategy and achieve our objectives; our ability to further deploy new products and applications for our technology platforms; our expectations and beliefs regarding future growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to consummate any strategic alternatives including the risk that if we fail to obtain additional financing we may seek relief under applicable insolvency laws; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products, and our ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; our ability to manage the growth of our business and integrate acquired businesses; our ability to expand our commercial organization to address effectively existing and new markets that we intend to target; the impact from future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the U.S. and foreign countries; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements in existing technologies and the success of any such technologies; the performance of our third-party contract sales organizations, suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, reimbursement rates, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, such as recent and future bank failures, ongoing international conflicts, and related sanctions, regional or global pandemics, inflation, tariffs, increased cost of goods, supply chain issues, and global financial market conditions on our business and operations, as well as the business or operations of our suppliers, customers, manufacturers, research partners and other third parties with whom we conduct business and our expectations with respect to the duration of such impacts and the resulting effects on our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies of our prior and any future acquisitions or other strategic transactions; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings subsequently made by us with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:

Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group

+1 (858) 888-7625