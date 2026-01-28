biomodal to Showcase Clinical Research for Earlier Detection of Colorectal Cancer at The Festival of Genomics and Biodata London 2026

AstraZeneca’s Dr. Sophie Kirschner to present data demonstrating how biomodal’s 6‑base sequencing solution enhances the sensitivity of liquid biopsy

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--biomodal, an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company, today announced an upcoming presentation at the Festival of Genomics and Biodata London 2026 by Dr. Sophie Kirschner, Associate Director, Translational Medicine, Early Oncology at AstraZeneca. Dr. Kirschner will present data using biomodal’s 6-base multiomics sequencing solution, duet evoC, which simultaneously distinguishes between the canonical bases (A, C, G, T) and two functionally distinct epigenetic markers, 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC), in cell-free DNA to provide a powerful advance over current methods used in liquid biopsy. Other methods either miss these critical epigenetic biomarkers or conflate them into a ‘modified cytosine’ readout.

Dr. Kirschner’s team recapitulated a study performed by biomodal, published last week in Nature Communications Medicine, using whole genome sequencing to analyse untreated colorectal cancer (CRC) patients and healthy controls, focusing on differentially methylated regions in stages I and IV. Dr. Kirschner’s team found that combining 5mC and 5hmC measurements significantly improved diagnostic accuracy compared to traditional methods. These findings suggest that distinguishing between 5mC and 5hmC enhances the sensitivity of liquid biopsy tests for early-stage cancer detection.

Presentation details:

Date & time: Wednesday, January 28 | 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM GMT

Wednesday, January 28 | 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM GMT Location: Epigenetics Stage

More details about Dr. Kirschner’s talk, “The 6-base genome provides synergistic biomarkers for earlier detection of colorectal cancer,” are here.

Additionally, visit biomodal at Booth #180 or schedule a meeting here.

About biomodal ltd.

biomodal is an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company delivering products that bring the dynamism of our ever-changing biology into focus. Our duet multiomics solutions enable more epigenetic information from a single, low input DNA sample without complex, resource intensive bioinformatics or harsh chemical treatment. Our single-base-resolution, resolved sequencing approach unlocks the combinatorial power of genetic and epigenetic information in one workflow, elucidating greater biological insight within the fields of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and ageing.

Recognized for our world-class innovation in the “The Sunday Times 100 Tech 2026,” which showcases the fastest growing UK tech companies, you can learn more at biomodal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

