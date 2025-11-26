Biomind Labs Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Biomind Labs Inc. (the "Company") (CBOE:BMND)(OTC PINK:BMNDF)(FRA:3XI), announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Commission") has revoked its cease trade order issued on April 4, 2025 (the "FFCTO") against the Company effective November 25, 2025. The Company was cease traded by the Commission for failure to file audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, corresponding management's discussion and analysis and officers' certificates, and the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024. While the FFCTO remained in effect, the interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and officers certificates for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, Form 51-102F6 - Statement of Executive Compensation, the interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and officers certificates for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, and the interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and officers certificates for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, came due on May 15, 2025, May 20, 2025, August 14, 2025, and November 14, 2025, respectively.

The annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and officers certificates for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and officers certificates for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025 and the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 51-102F6 - Statement of Executive Compensation (collectively, the "Continuous Disclosure Documents") have now been filed by the Company and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Due to financial constraints, the Company's most recent Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") was held on June 28, 2023. At the request of the Commission, the Company will hold an AGSM prior to February 25, 2026. Further details relating to the AGSM, including the record and meeting date for the 2026 AGSM will be announced in a future press release.

There have been no material changes to the Company's current and future business plans since the issuance of the FFCTO. The Continuous Disclosure Documents have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes the Company will continue its operations for the foreseeable future and be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. The Company currently faces certain conditions that indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern. These conditions include ongoing operating losses and the need for additional financing. The Continuous Disclosure Documents do not include any adjustments that might result if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern.

For further information, please contact:

Biomind Labs Inc.

Alejandro Antalich

Chief Executive Officer

Email: future@biomindlabs.com

Tel: + 598 97 663166

About Biomind Labs Inc.

Biomind Labs is a biotech research and development company focused on transforming biomedical sciences knowledge into novel pharmaceutical drugs and innovative nanotech delivery systems for a variety of psychiatric and neurological conditions. Through its acceleration platform, Biomind Labs is developing novel pharmaceutical formulations of key endogenous substances which are occurring in the human body and an organic compound that includes many neurotransmitters for treating a wide range of therapeutic indications. Biomind Labs is dedicated to providing patients with access to affordable and contemporary treatments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to the Company's ability to scientifically harness the medicinal power of certain molecules to treat patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders, future research and development in various therapeutic areas, the anticipated results and potential of the Company's future trials, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the marketability of the Company's products, ability to source raw materials in the formulation of products, ability to raise capital, and the Company's plan to engineer proprietary drug development platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health conditions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: (a) the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; (b) compliance with extensive government regulation; (c) domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; (d) fluctuations in securities markets; (e) adverse changes in the public perception of tryptamine-based treatments and phenethylamine-based therapies; (f) fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; (g) expectations regarding the size of the targeted market; (h) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; (i) plans for growth; (j) political, social and environmental uncertainties; (k) employee relations; (l) the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; and (m) the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available under the Company's Issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company's proposed products. The United States Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding tryptamine-based treatments or phenethylamine-based therapies. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of tryptamines, tryptamine derivatives or phenethylamines, phenethylamine derivatives can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. The Company has not yet completed commercial clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in commercial clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance and operations.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CBOE Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

SOURCE: Biomind Labs Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire