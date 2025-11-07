Biomerica Expands Contract Development and Manufacturing Services to Meet Growing Market Demand

Rising Demand from Third-Party Diagnostic and Biotechnology Companies Drives CDMO Service Expansion

Comprehensive CDMO services now featured on Biomerica’s updated website

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global provider of advanced medical diagnostic solutions, today announced the expansion of its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services to meet accelerating market demand. The Company is enhancing its capabilities to provide greater value and reliability of product development and manufacturing across the entire development lifecycle for diagnostic innovators worldwide.

With more than 40 years of expertise in assay development, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance, Biomerica is increasingly being approached by biotechnology and diagnostic companies seeking a proven partner to accelerate innovation and scale manufacturing. The Company’s CDMO services are a growing contributor to revenue and represent an opportunity for growth.

“Over the past several years, we have experienced a meaningful increase in interest from both large diagnostic organizations to smaller innovative organizations who are seeking to leverage our specialized development expertise, regulatory compliance track record, and manufacturing capabilities,” said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. “We are now formalizing and expanding these CDMO services, providing clients with end-to-end support from concept through commercial manufacturing.”

Comprehensive Capabilities

Biomerica’s CDMO services enable partners to reduce timelines, streamline production, and ensures reliable, high-quality outcomes in lateral flow, point-of-care diagnostics, ELISA tests, and Multiplex ELISA assays. The services span the entire development lifecycle, including:

Assay Development & Custom Solutions – Custom Lateral Flow Assay (LFA), ELISA and Multiplex ELISA development, companion diagnostics, and 96-well plate coating.

– Custom Lateral Flow Assay (LFA), ELISA and Multiplex ELISA development, companion diagnostics, and 96-well plate coating. Antibody & Reagent Services – HRP antibody conjugation, biotinylation, and colloidal gold antibody conjugation.

– HRP antibody conjugation, biotinylation, and colloidal gold antibody conjugation. Recombinant Antibody Development – development of high-quality recombinant antibodies and stable cell lines within weeks.

– development of high-quality recombinant antibodies and stable cell lines within weeks. Manufacturing & Assembly – Lateral flow cassette assembly, automated ELISA plate coating, custom lyophilization, and automated reagent filling, labeling, and capping.

– Lateral flow cassette assembly, automated ELISA plate coating, custom lyophilization, and automated reagent filling, labeling, and capping. Supply Chain & Technology Transfer – Global sourcing and qualification of critical raw materials, full technology transfer support, and seamless scale-up into commercial production.



Expanded Website Visibility to Highlight CDMO Services

As part of this initiative, Biomerica has updated its corporate website to prominently feature its CDMO capabilities, making it easier for new partners to understand the Company’s expanded service offering. The updated site showcases service descriptions, and resources to further support collaboration with innovators (https://biomerica.com/contract-development-manufacturing/ )

Positioned for Growth

Backed by ISO 13485 certification, CE-mark expertise, and an FDA registered cGMP manufacturing facility, ensuring regulatory compliance and quality standards at every stage, Biomerica is well-positioned to capture the growing demand for outsourced diagnostic development and production. By providing integrated solutions, Biomerica enables partners to reduce development timelines, de-risk regulatory hurdles, and scale products more efficiently.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development. Biomerica’s expanding CDMO services provide pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies with trusted solutions for assay development and scalable manufacturing.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company’s contract product development, compliance and manufacturing, FDA and or international regulatory clearance and compliance for third parties, FDA clearance or possible future clearance of the Company’s own diagnostic tests and/or third-party diagnostic tests and other products, timing of the research, development manufacturing and commercial launch of any of the company’s tests and products or the tests and products of third parties, possible future revenues from contract research, development and manufacturing (CDMO) of tests and products for third-parties, growth in future revenues from the CDMO services provided to third-parties, sale of the company’s own tests and products, international regulatory approval and sales of the company’s tests and products and the products developed by the company for third-parties, the rapidity of research and development of products for third-parties, the company’s ability to manufacture their own tests and products as well as the tests and products of third-parties, and the ability to increase manufacturing capacity to meet future product demands, and competitiveness of the company’s CDMO services pricing. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, including, without limitation: results of research, development and manufacturing of third-party tests; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of any of the products and tests development and manufactured for third-parties; capacity, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our own third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our tests and other products developed and/or manufactured by the company; competition from other similar products and services from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; the Company’s ability to comply with current and future regulations in the countries where our products are made and sold; and the Company’s ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its rapid test technologies. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

