BioMed X and Boehringer Ingelheim Expand XSeed Labs to Advance Next-Generation Eye Therapies

· New research team expands capabilities at Boehringer’s U.S. R&D site in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
- Leverages human retina models to enable more predictive, human‑relevant biologics discovery.
Ridgefield, CT, USA, July 9, 2026 – BioMed X, a leading innovation engine for pharma, and Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the launch of a new research team at XSeed Labs, the established innovation incubator embedded within Boehringer’s U.S. R&D headquarters in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
The newly established research team, Team NIB (New Platform for Next-Generation Intraocular Biologics), led by BioMed X boot camp winner Dr. Deniz Ugurlu Cimen, aims to develop an innovative human organotypic in vitro platform technology for the development and validation of next-generation intraocular biologics.
This initiative builds on Boehringer’s growing focus in eye health, where the company is pursuing innovative approaches to address vision-threatening diseases and exploring next-generation biologics to help preserve and improve sight. Retinal conditions are a leading cause of irreversible vision loss globally, with many patients still lacking treatment options.
“By building more predictive human-based models, the collaboration aims to enhance translational success and help bring innovative therapies to patients faster,” said Remko Bakker, Global Head of Eye Health and Research Beyond Borders at Boehringer Ingelheim.
Dr. Ugurlu Cimen is a molecular and cell biologist specializing in stem cell-based disease modeling. Her work integrates stem cell engineering, functional genomics, and advanced 3D human model systems, with a focus on translating biological insights into scalable platforms for therapeutic development. As Group Leader, she will guide an interdisciplinary team spanning stem cell biology, biomaterials, and micro-physiological systems.
“Progress in intraocular therapeutics depends on models that can meaningfully test and challenge new drug designs,” said Dr. Deniz Ugurlu Cimen. “We are building a human in vitro eye model that captures essential physiological features to improve the predictive power of therapeutic discovery, supported by an interdisciplinary approach across biology and engineering.”
“At Boehringer Ingelheim, we connect people and science to research some of today’s most pressing health challenges,” said Nazzareno Dimasi, Global Head of Biotherapeutics Discovery at Boehringer Ingelheim. “By combining our deep expertise in biologics with BioMed X’s innovation model, we are helping advance new approaches that may expand what’s possible in drug discovery and help accelerate delivery of new therapies to patients.”
“Two years after unveiling our first research team at Boehringer Ingelheim’s Ridgefield R&D site, we are thrilled to expand our joint XSeed Labs incubator on the company’s campus and into a new area,” said Mark Johnston, CEO of BioMed X USA. “This extended collaboration is proof that installing our BioMed X model within the campus of a major pharmaceutical company can indeed add value to their internal R&D.”
BioMed X’s innovation model is designed to enable high-risk, high-reward science. By embedding research teams directly into pharmaceutical R&D environments, BioMed X creates a collaborative ecosystem where scientists from academia and industry work side by side to accelerate breakthrough innovation.
About BioMed X BioMed X is a leading innovation engine where
disruptive ideas in biomedical research and development come to life. With our
global network of research institutes and venture-creating incubators, embedded
within major innovation hubs, we bridge the gap between academic research and
the needs of the pharmaceutical industry. We are pioneers in
applying the principles of design thinking and crowdsourcing to drug discovery
and development. With our unique model, we partner with pharma, venture
capital, and patient-focused foundations to identify key challenges across all
therapeutic areas, recruit top talent, and co-create tailored solutions. In our stimulating
ecosystem, talented researchers from all around the globe grow into
industry-ready scientific leaders. They perform exploratory research, deliver
industry-grade results, and pave the way for next-generation therapies. At
BioMed X, we value curiosity, diversity, and purpose. Together, we serve as a
vital catalyst for innovation in global health - for the benefit of all
patients. PRESS CONTACT Maria Morganti BioMed X VP, Head of Marketing & Communications +49 6221 42611 30
About BioMed X
BioMed X is a leading innovation engine where disruptive ideas in biomedical research and development come to life. With our global network of research institutes and venture-creating incubators, embedded within major innovation hubs, we bridge the gap between academic research and the needs of the pharmaceutical industry.
We are pioneers in applying the principles of design thinking and crowdsourcing to drug discovery and development. With our unique model, we partner with pharma, venture capital, and patient-focused foundations to identify key challenges across all therapeutic areas, recruit top talent, and co-create tailored solutions.
In our stimulating ecosystem, talented researchers from all around the globe grow into industry-ready scientific leaders. They perform exploratory research, deliver industry-grade results, and pave the way for next-generation therapies. At BioMed X, we value curiosity, diversity, and purpose. Together, we serve as a vital catalyst for innovation in global health - for the benefit of all patients.
PRESS CONTACT
Maria Morganti
BioMed X
VP, Head of Marketing & Communications
+49 6221 42611 30