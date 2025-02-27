Biomea Fusion to Unveil New Icovamenib Data at the 18th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes

Presentation to highlight new clinical data from COVALENT-111, including c-peptide data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced that it will feature two oral presentations, one poster presentation, and chair a symposium at the 18th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2025). The conference will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from March 19-22, 2025 and serves as a premier international forum showcasing cutting-edge advancements in diabetes care among clinicians, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers.

Biomea’s presentations at ATTD 2025 will showcase preclinical data evaluating the combination of icovamenib with GLP-1 receptor agonists, as well as new clinical findings from the Expansion Phase of the COVALENT-111 study. These data further support the potential of covalent menin inhibition to enhance beta cell function and provide sustained improvements in glycemic control for patients with type 2 diabetes (“T2D”), even 14 weeks after cessation of the icovamenib treatment. Additionally, new insights into beta cell function and c-peptide secretion will be presented, offering deeper understanding of icovamenib’s potential to restore endogenous insulin production in people with T2D.

Previous findings have demonstrated that 12 weeks of icovamenib treatment resulted in statistically significant HbA1c reductions among study participants with insulin deficient T2D who were uncontrolled on standard-of-care therapies. Severe insulin deficient T2D remains one of the most critical unmet medical needs, affecting more than 100 million adults worldwide. The ATTD 2025 presentations will further elucidate icovamenib’s mechanism of action, reinforcing its potential as a first-in-class, disease modifying therapy.

Presentation details:

Oral Presentation Abstract #1184

Title: COVALENT-111: Exploring Icovamenib in Persons with Poorly Controlled Severe Insulin-Deficient (SIDD) Type 2 Diabetes

Presentation Date and Time: March 20, 2025, at 10:00am CET

Oral Presentation Abstract #1339

Title: Combination of Icovamenib and GLP-1 Based Therapeutic Agents Improves Beta Cell Function and Insulin Secretion

Presentation Date and Time: March 20, 2025, at 4:10pm CET

Poster Presentation Abstract #0953

Title: COVALENT-111: Evaluating Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Short-Term Icovamenib Treatment in Persons with Type 2 Diabetes

Presentation Date and Time: March 21, 2025, at 10:35am CET

Symposium

Title: Harnessing Menin Inhibition: Exploring Icovamenib as a Potential First-in-Class Medicine for Precision Diabetes Care

Location, Date and Time: Hall B March 22, 2025, at 8:30am CET

All abstracts will be published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. Biomea will release further details in accordance with ATTD’s abstract embargo policies.

Biomea remains committed to advancing novel therapies that enhance patient outcomes in diabetes and obesity. For more information, please visit our website or contact our investor relation team.

About Menin’s Role in Diabetes

Loss of functional beta cell mass and function is a core component of the natural history in both types of diabetes — type 1 diabetes (“T1D”) (mediated by autoimmune dysfunction) and T2D (mediated by metabolic dysfunction). Beta cells are found in the pancreas and are responsible for the synthesis and secretion of insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps the body use glucose for energy and helps control blood glucose levels. In patients with diabetes, beta cell mass and function have been observed to be diminished, leading to insufficient insulin secretion and hyperglycemia. Menin is thought to act as a brake on beta cell turnover and growth, supporting the notion that inhibition of menin could lead to the regeneration of normal, healthy beta cells. Based on these and other scientific findings, Biomea is exploring the potential for icovamenib-mediated menin inhibition as a viable therapeutic approach to potentially halt or reverse progression of T2D.



About Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes is considered a chronic health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy and results in excessive glucose in the bloodstream. Over time, this can cause serious health problems and damage vital organs. Most people with diabetes have a shorter life expectancy than people without this disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about two in five adults in the United States are now expected to develop diabetes during their lifetime. More than 37 million people of all ages (about 11% of the United States population) have diabetes today. 96 million adults (more than one in three) have pre-diabetes, blood glucose levels that are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. Diabetes is also one of the largest economic burdens on the United States health care system with one dollar out of every four dollars in United States health care costs spent on caring for people with diabetes. Despite the current availability of many diabetes medications, there remains a significant need in the treatment and care of patients with diabetes.

About Icovamenib

Icovamenib is an investigational, orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin. The molecule was built using Biomea’s FUSION™ System and is designed to regenerate insulin-producing beta cells with the aim to cure diabetes. Icovamenib’s proposed mechanism of action in diabetes is to enable the proliferation, preservation, and reactivation of a patient’s own healthy, functional, insulin-producing beta cells. As the potentially first disease-modifying therapy for T1D and T2D, icovamenib could become an important addition and complement to the diabetes treatment landscape once it has successfully completed its ongoing clinical studies and received regulatory approval.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small molecules to improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic disease. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.

We are utilizing our proprietary FUSION™ System to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small-molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients. We aim to have an outsized impact on the treatment of disease for the patients we serve. We aim to cure.



