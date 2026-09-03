Biomea Fusion to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or “Company” or “Company management”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference: Biomea will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on September 10, 2026, in New York, NY.



Biomea will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on September 10, 2026, in New York, NY. H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference: Biomea will present at 11:00 a.m. ET on September 15, 2026, in New York, NY. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.



An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the News & Events page under the Investors & Media section of Biomea’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.