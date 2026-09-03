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Biomea Fusion to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or “Company” or “Company management”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference: Biomea will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on September 10, 2026, in New York, NY.
  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference: Biomea will present at 11:00 a.m. ET on September 15, 2026, in New York, NY. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the News & Events page under the Investors & Media section of Biomea’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Biomea Fusion  
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook
 
Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


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