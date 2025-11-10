Biomea Fusion to Participate at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2025

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or “Biomea Fusion” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2025 at 4:30 PM (GMT) and will participate in one-on-one meetings on November 17-18, 2025 in London, UK.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available here or by visiting the News & Events Page under the Investors & Media section of Biomea’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies for diabetes and obesity; icovamenib, a selective menin inhibitor for diabetes and BMF-650, a next-generation oral GLP-1 receptor agonist for obesity. These programs target cardiometabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

