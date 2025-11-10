SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Biomea Fusion to Participate at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2025

November 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or “Biomea Fusion” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2025 at 4:30 PM (GMT) and will participate in one-on-one meetings on November 17-18, 2025 in London, UK.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available here or by visiting the News & Events Page under the Investors & Media section of Biomea’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies for diabetes and obesity; icovamenib, a selective menin inhibitor for diabetes and BMF-650, a next-generation oral GLP-1 receptor agonist for obesity. These programs target cardiometabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Contact: 
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


