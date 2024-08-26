Biomark Diagnostics to Showcase Innovative Liquid Biopsy Technology at H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Rashid Bux and Chief Scientific Officer Jean-François Haince will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York.

The Global Investment Conference will take place in person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, New York, and virtually, from September 9-11, 2024. The conference brings together leading companies, industry professionals, and investors from various sectors, including life sciences, technology, and cleantech.

A webcast of the company’s presentation will be available on-demand through the conference portal on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about BioMark’s pipeline of promising liquid biopsy tests for various cancer types, including lung cancer, breast cancer, and glioblastoma.

BioMark will also be conducting one-on-one meetings virtually via video conference. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

“We’re excited to showcase BioMark’s innovative liquid biopsy technology on a global stage,” commented Rashid Bux, CEO and President of BioMark. “As we prepare for the commercial launch of our early lung cancer assay, this prestigious conference offers a valuable opportunity to connect with potential investors, partners, and industry experts, as we continue to build momentum toward our U.S. market entry.”

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company’s proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:Rashid Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221004