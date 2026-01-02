BioMark: 2025 Achievements & 2026 Vision

Celebrating A Year of Extraordinary Achievement

Expanded Technical Team: Strengthened scientific and operational capabilities with strategic talent additions

Doubled Throughput Capacity: Scaled laboratory infrastructure to meet clinical and commercial demands

AI/ML Investment: Enhanced data analytics capabilities to improve diagnostic accuracy

ISO 15189 Certification Documents Submitted in Dec 2025: for international laboratory standards compliance, and once secured, it will help position us for CLIA and CAP accreditation as we enter the U.S. market

HANSE (10,000) Trial Selection: Chosen as exclusive partner for the largest prospective lung cancer study since the Nelson trial-unprecedented data access and platform validation

7,000+ Patient Study Completed: Canada's largest lung cancer diagnostic study, generating robust real-world evidence and biomarker validation

6+ Peer-Reviewed Publications: Featured in high-impact journals as thought leaders in metabolomics and AI-based oncology diagnostics

CQDM Innovation Prize: Industry recognition for our innovative approach to cancer detection (Partnership with IUCPQ)

Featured in CSE Technology Issue June 2025: Recognized as a leading Canadian biotech company advancing precision medicine

$4.5M Capital Raised: Secured substantial funding in a challenging small-cap market-powerful testament to investor confidence

NRC Horizon Europe Funding: European expansion and collaborative research support secured

Secured City of Quebec funding

Manitoba Lung Association Grant: Pilot First Nations lung cancer detection program-advancing health equity and community access

Québec RNA Hub LOI Submitted: Positioned for AReNA program funding supporting miRNA-LNP platform development for RNA therapeutics

Validated Platform : HANSE trial selection and 7,000+ patient data provide strong clinical evidence for commercialization

: HANSE trial selection and 7,000+ patient data provide strong clinical evidence for commercialization De-Risked Regulatory Path : ISO 15189 certification unlocks CLIA accreditation and U.S. market entry (16M+ at-risk population requiring annual lung cancer screening)

: ISO 15189 certification unlocks CLIA accreditation and U.S. market entry (16M+ at-risk population requiring annual lung cancer screening) Diversified Revenue Model : Government, Foundations, and industry partnerships validate multiple market pathways

: Government, Foundations, and industry partnerships validate multiple market pathways International Expansion : Horizon Europe funding opens European opportunities

: Horizon Europe funding opens European opportunities ESG Differentiation: First Nations health equity program positions us attractively for impact-focused investors

ISO 15189 Accreditation Approval will support CLIA/CAP application for the US market commencement

CLIA/CAP application for the US market commencement U.S. Reimbursement Strategy Development: Collaborate with screening centers and payors as clinical data expands

Broaden IP Estate: Strengthen patent protection for biomarker discovery and diagnostic innovations

HANSE Lung Cancer Trial Data Generation : First longitudinal validation from 10,000-patient study. This is the second largest longitudinal trial since the Nelson trial was held in 2013

: First longitudinal validation from 10,000-patient study. This is the second largest longitudinal trial since the Nelson trial was held in 2013 7,000-Patient Study Publication: High-impact manuscripts accelerating commercial partnerships

Industry Licensing Negotiations : Major pharma, lab, and diagnostics partnerships leveraging publication and trial data

: Major pharma, lab, and diagnostics partnerships leveraging publication and trial data Laboratory Services Launch : ISO 15189-certified clinical diagnostic services; CRO service offerings

: ISO 15189-certified clinical diagnostic services; CRO service offerings Expand Distribution Channels: Medical and clinic chains

Leadership Roles: Patient Engagement and Revenue Generating Officers (to optimize consumer experience and financial performance), and a Medical Director (to ensure clinical integrity).

Patient Engagement and Revenue Generating Officers (to optimize consumer experience and financial performance), and a Medical Director (to ensure clinical integrity). Technical and Operational Experts: Data Specialists, Scientists, and Lab Technicians (to enhance R&D and laboratory efficiency).

Data Specialists, Scientists, and Lab Technicians (to enhance R&D and laboratory efficiency). Business Development: Business Development Managers (to secure partnerships and expand market reach) .

Business Development Managers (to secure partnerships and expand market reach) Appointment of a new member of the Board of Directors - support US market entry

International Collaboration: Secure licensing agreements in strategic geographic markets

Revenue Generation : LDT (lab-developed test) sales, CRO services, and diagnostic tests

: LDT (lab-developed test) sales, CRO services, and diagnostic tests Strategic Funding : Secure follow-on funding at an elevated valuation based on clinical validation and revenue traction

: Secure follow-on funding at an elevated valuation based on clinical validation and revenue traction Analyst Coverage: Position for institutional investor engagement and market visibility

Resilience : Challenges become opportunities; setbacks become insights

: Challenges become opportunities; setbacks become insights Dedication : Our team believes in the mission, not titles or accolades

: Our team believes in the mission, not titles or accolades Excellence : We accept nothing less than the highest standards in science, operations, and patient care

: We accept nothing less than the highest standards in science, operations, and patient care Never Backing Down: When the path is unclear, we forge forward. When obstacles appear, we find solutions.

By the end of 2026 : Regulatory accreditation complete, clinical partnerships announced, revenue-generating services launched

: Regulatory accreditation complete, clinical partnerships announced, revenue-generating services launched By 2027 : Market leadership established; expansion into metabolic disease diagnostics

: Market leadership established; expansion into metabolic disease diagnostics By 2028: International presence across North America and Europe; transformed cancer detection landscape

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies for early cancer detection, today issued a Year-End Letter to Shareholders and Team from its Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Rashid Ahmed Bux.As we reflect on 2025, we celebrate a transformative year that positions BioMark as the leader in early cancer detection and precision diagnostics. What we've accomplished together represents not just scientific breakthroughs—it represents the resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our team to a mission that saves lives.You are part of an internationally recognized leader in early cancer detection. Your work directly impacts patient outcomes. Our team expansion reflects confidence in our mission-we hire the best because our science demands excellence. You are changing cancer detection.To every member of the BioMark family—from lab scientists to business development, clinical operations, regulatory affairs, and leadership -This year tested us. We navigated regulatory complexity. We managed ambitious timelines. We scaled operations while maintaining scientific rigor. We faced skepticism and answered with data.That spirit - that refusal to accept "no" as final, that commitment to excellence even when the path is uncertain—that is BioMark's culture. That is what makes us different.The investors who backed us, the patients who entrusted us with their samples, the healthcare collaborators who partnered with us - they did so because they saw a team thatIn 2026, we will expand that impact. We build upon the achievements of 2025. Together, we will establish BioMark as the global standard in early cancer detection, transform patient outcomes, and do it with the same unwavering commitment that got us here.We have the science. We have the team. We have the partnerships. We have the resolve.Thank you for your trust, your hard work, and your belief in what we're building. Let's finish 2025 strong and make 2026 unforgettable.