BioMarin to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, September 3 at 8:00 am EST
  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 4 at 8:45 am EST
  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, September 9 at 11:30 am EST

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will present at upcoming investor conferences in September.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference. 

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.  

Contacts:



Investors

Media

Traci McCarty 

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(650) 374-2803

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302539513.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
