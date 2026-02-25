SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2026

February 24, 2026 | 
2 min read
  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026
  • Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026
  • Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit on Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)

  • Wednesday, March 4th, Alexander Hardy, President & Chief Executive Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30am ET and host 1x1 meetings

Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

  • Monday, March 9th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00am ET and host 1x1 meetings

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Bay Summit (Miami, FL)

  • Tuesday, March 10th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will host 1x1 meetings

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

  • Wednesday, March 11th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET and host 1x1 meetings

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting BioMarin's website at https://investors.biomarin.com/. A webcast replay will be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conferences.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with multiple commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com

Contacts:

Investors 

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.                    

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(650) 374-2803

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-four-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-march-302695288.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

