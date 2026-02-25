BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2026

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit on Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)

Wednesday, March 4th, Alexander Hardy, President & Chief Executive Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30am ET and host 1x1 meetings

Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Monday, March 9th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00am ET and host 1x1 meetings

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Bay Summit (Miami, FL)

Tuesday, March 10th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will host 1x1 meetings

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Wednesday, March 11th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET and host 1x1 meetings

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting BioMarin's website at https://investors.biomarin.com/. A webcast replay will be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conferences.

About BioMarin



BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with multiple commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts: Investors Media Traci McCarty Marni Kottle BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (650) 374-2803

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-four-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-march-302695288.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.