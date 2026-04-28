BioLab Holdings Announces Strategic Partnership with SweetBio® to Expand Continuum of Wound Care Solutions

PHOENIX, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc., a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration through innovation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with SweetBio®, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on bioengineered wound products that leverage collagen and medical-grade Mānuka honey to support care of acute and chronic wounds.

The partnership builds on SweetBio's previously announced commercialization collaboration with Resolve Medical and expands the go-to-market model by incorporating BioLab's national distribution network. The collaboration is intended to accelerate access to the APIS® bioengineered wound products and support broader adoption among clinicians across care settings.

The addition of SweetBio's APIS® wound coverings further strengthens BioLab's continuum-of-care approach, enabling providers to address multiple clinical needs within the same phase of wound care while maintaining flexibility to tailor treatment based on patient presentation and wound type.

SweetBio's APIS® is a bioengineered wound product designed for use across both chronic and acute wounds. The product is the first and only wound care product to combine UMF-certified Mānuka honey, collagen derivative, and hydroxyapatite, a science-driven formulation engineered to support every stage of the healing cascade, from early-stage bacteria reduction and inflammation through proliferation and remodeling.

"BioLab has always been committed to optimizing the standard of care by putting the right technologies into providers' hands," said Jaime Leija, president of BioLab. "Our partnership with SweetBio reflects our focus on identifying solutions that meet clinical needs and accelerating their availability in the market. APIS® expands our portfolio by providing clinicians with additional flexibility within the same stage of care. This is what BioLab does—identifies what works and get it into the hands of clinicians faster."

SweetBio's products are currently covered by Medicare and are available across a range of care environments, including outpatient clinics and hospital-based wound centers. Clinical evaluations published in peer-reviewed journals have demonstrated reduced time to wound closure and improved patient comfort across chronic ulcers and surgical wounds.

"At SweetBio, our mission is to simplify the path to wound closure through materials that are effective, easy to use, and backed by clinical evidence," said Kayla Rodriguez Graff, Co-Founder and CEO of SweetBio. "Built on the same foundational technology as our first product, VERIS™, which extended wound care into the home, APIS® brings that proven science directly into the clinical setting. Partnering with Biolab Holdings enables us to expand access to APIS® while aligning with a team deeply focused on improving patient care and outcomes."

The collaboration reflects BioLab's continued investment in bioengineered and regenerative technologies that support care continuity and expand therapeutic options for clinicians treating complex wounds. BioLab expects to leverage its distribution network and commercialization capabilities to support sweetbio's continued growth in the U.S. market.

For more information on BioLab's continuum of care, visit biolabholdings.com. For more information on sweetbio visit www.sweetbio.com

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.



BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration through innovation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization. BioLab combines clinician-driven product strategy, entrepreneurial partnerships, and rapid commercialization to identify, develop, and deliver technologies that support improved patient outcomes across care settings.

About SweetBio®



Founded in 2015, SweetBio® is a Memphis-based biotechnology company dedicated to advancing wound care by bridging the gap between clinical performance and affordability. SweetBio's initial products—VERIS™ and APIS®—provide clinicians with a simple and effective solution to support patient recovery. Both VERIS™ and APIS® are powered by SweetBio®'s patented combination of collagen and Manuka honey, delivering industry-leading clinical outcomes. SweetBio® products are FDA-cleared, Medicare-covered, and supported by peer-reviewed publications. For more information visit sweetbio.com and follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact: Kwyn Lowe



Phone: 406.314.5120



Email: kwyn@evolveprandmarketing.com

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SOURCE BioLab Sciences