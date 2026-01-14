SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Biokin to Present at J.P. Morgan’s 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

January 14, 2026 
REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune Inc. (SystImmune), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that its affiliate, Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Biokin) will present at the J.P. Morgan's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 11:30am PST / 2:30pm EST.

The event will be webcast simultaneously at JPM 2026 SystImmune Webcast Presentation, with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast.  A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About SystImmune

SystImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Redmond, WA and Princeton, NJ. It specializes in developing innovative cancer treatments using its established drug development platforms, focusing on bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SystImmune has several assets in various stages of clinical trials for solid tumor and hematologic indications. Alongside ongoing clinical trials, SystImmune has a robust preclinical pipeline of potential cancer therapeutics in the discovery or IND-enabling stages, representing cutting-edge biologics development.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biokin-to-present-at-jp-morgans-44th-annual-healthcare-conference-302659846.html

SOURCE SystImmune, Inc.

