BioIVT LLC and KRISHGEN BioSystems Announce Exclusive Commercial Agreement to Enhance Clinical Research in South Asia

Strategic alliance will provide researchers in India, Bangladesh and Nepal with access to a wider range of innovative, biological materials

WESTBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced an exclusive agreement* with KRISHGEN BioSystems, a leading provider of life science research tools and services for over two decades in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. KRISHGEN BioSystems’ long-standing experience and strong presence in the region, combined with BioIVT’s industry-leading products, will create unparalleled opportunities for researchers to access high-quality, reliable solutions.





Through this agreement, KRISHGEN BioSystems exclusively represents BioIVT’s comprehensive portfolio of biofluids, tissues, cell products, media, and subcellular fractions/enzymes in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. This diverse range of biological materials is essential for research in areas such as drug discovery, development, toxicology and personalized medicine. The commercial relationship will not only provide faster lead times and competitive pricing but also ensure ongoing technical support and customer service, further enhancing the overall research experience.

“We are excited to collaborate with KRISHGEN BioSystems and are confident that this commercial agreement will elevate life sciences research in India and beyond,” said Dimas Neto, Director, Global Channel Partnerships at BioIVT. “Together, we remain dedicated to advancing scientific discoveries that have the potential to transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes worldwide.”

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with BioIVT through this exclusive distribution agreement for India, Bangladesh and Nepal,” said Krisha Jain, VP, International Business Development at KRISHGEN BioSystems. “We believe that KRISHGEN BioSystems and BioIVT’s shared commitment to providing researchers with the highest quality biological materials has been a driving force behind our success.”

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About KRISHGEN BioSystems Private Limited

KRISHGEN BioSystems is a privately-owned biotech firm with academic linkages to provide tools to scientists. With strong background in immunology, we believe in delivering quality kits, reagents and consumables. Certified and accredited, our aim is to offer unique assays and reagents for the life sciences.

*This commercial agreement excludes products from Zen-Bio (a BioIVT affiliate).

