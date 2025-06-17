BioIVT Launches Visionaire™ to Enhance Drug Development Workflows and Drive Actionable Insights for Precision Medicine

The company’s rich biospecimen and clinical data will be hosted on an AI-powered platform to accelerate breakthroughs in target discovery with unique, analysis-ready datasets

WESTBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today introduced Visionaire™ to support researchers in addressing data reproducibility, scalability, and accessibility challenges that arise when applying artificial intelligence (AI) in target discovery, drug development, and digital pathology. With over 40 years of experience in biospecimen procurement to bring the best products to researchers in need, Visionaire is BioIVT’s latest innovation to transform data into actionable insights, further fueling life-saving medical discoveries.

Driving Innovation Through Comprehensive Biospecimen Insights

Visionaire will offer a centralized cloud-based platform that gives clients streamlined access to BioIVT’s comprehensive multi-modal data, including clinical, imaging, and multiomics datasets, all supported by advanced AI and bioinformatics tools. As the industry is driven by the promise of AI applications, Visionaire helps researchers uncover critical patterns and relationships in disease etiology and pathology and enables faster discovery in support of innovative AI models. BioIVT's unique analysis-ready datasets enhance the integration of AI into drug development workflows through pairing with physical biospecimens. The combination of data and samples future-proofs new data generation required to refine AI models used for in silico experiments, resulting in a powerful virtuous cycle.

Regulatory bodies continue to recognize the importance of real-world data in evidence-driven decision making. Visionaire captures comprehensive, real-world data for every patient in one platform, creating cohorts that inform insights to address research demands, with curated data aligned to clinical standards. Specifically, data from decades of ethical biospecimens collections are available, representing all major tumor groups and disease indications, including neurology, autoimmune, and cardiometabolic. The insights represent expansive data from diverse geographies, including clinical data, independent board-certified pathology review of data and scoring, and clinical data alignment. This data integration enables trial groups to drive innovation and accelerate the development of life-changing therapies.

“With our primary focus on empowering customers to develop new, life-saving therapeutics more efficiently, effectively, and safely, we are excited to introduce Visionaire to the market,” said Dr. Courtney Noah, VP of Scientific Affairs at BioIVT. “Visionaire unlocks the full value of biospecimen-derived pathology and multiomics data by providing curated, analysis-ready datasets across multiple disease cohorts. With this innovative platform, researchers can explore complex biological networks and uncover deeper scientific insights, accelerating drug development and enabling the next generation of advanced diagnostics.”

If you’re interested in learning more, including understanding how Visionaire can support your workflows, please visit https://bioivt.com/visionaire.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

