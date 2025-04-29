BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January - March 2025

BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"The first quarter of 2025 was a highly productive period across clinical development, regulatory milestones, and strategic partnerships - positioning us for strong momentum through the remainder of the year."- Martin Welschof CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

(R) Positive initial efficacy data from Phase 2a trial of triple combination of the company's lead anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1206, rituximab and Calquence ® for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL)

(R) Phase 1 data of the company's second anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910 as monotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors

BioInvent achieved ISO 26000 Verification, highlighting commitment to ESG and transparency

Composition of matter patent for the lead anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 granted in Japan. It also covers the use of the antibody in the treatment of cancer

BI-1808 received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma

BI-1808 showcased at the 16th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

BioInvent received milestone payment as Takeda moved mezagitamab into Phase 3

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

First quarter 2025

Net sales SEK 22.1 (5.9) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -116.6 (-77.9) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.77 (1.18).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -120.0 (-65.9) million.

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments at the end of the period SEK 742.2 (1,219.2) million.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com .

