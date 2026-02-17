BIOEMTECH and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Announce Strategic Supply Agreement for Actinium-225 to Support Preclinical Radiopharmaceutical Research

ATHENS, Greece & BELOIT, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOEMTECH, a developer of high-resolution PET and SPECT imaging systems for preclinical and translational research, today announced a strategic supply agreement with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (NorthStar) to secure a reliable supply and provide Actinium-225 (Ac-225) for use in preclinical studies conducted by BIOEMTECH customers.

This agreement will provide BIOEMTECH’S customers with consistent access to Ac-225, a critical alpha-emitting isotope used in the development and evaluation of targeted radiotherapeutics. The supply arrangement is aimed at accelerating preclinical radiopharmaceutical development by ensuring timely, compliant access to high-quality isotope material compatible with a wide range of investigational studies.

“We are pleased to partner with NorthStar Isotopes to strengthen access to Ac-225 for the preclinical research community,” said Dr. Maritina Rouchota, Chief Quality Officer of BIOEMTECH. “Reliable isotope supply is a major bottleneck in early radiopharmaceutical development. This agreement enables our customers to run more predictable, higher-impact studies using our imaging platforms.”

“NorthStar is committed to expanding Ac-225 supply for the growing radiopharmaceutical market,” said Frank Scholz, President and CEO of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “Working with BIOEMTECH to support preclinical researchers aligns with our mission to advance global access to radiopharmaceuticals with dependable isotope supply with the required quality and regulatory standards.”

Key elements of the agreement encompass:

Supply scope: Regular, scheduled deliveries of Ac-225 tailored for preclinical dosing and research timelines.

Regular, scheduled deliveries of Ac-225 tailored for preclinical dosing and research timelines. Quality and compliance: Material supplied under validated procedures meeting applicable regulatory and transport standards for research isotopes.

Material supplied under validated procedures meeting applicable regulatory and transport standards for research isotopes. Research enablement: Coordinated logistics and technical support to integrate isotope delivery with BIOEMTECH’s preclinical imaging services and customer timelines.

Coordinated logistics and technical support to integrate isotope delivery with BIOEMTECH’s preclinical imaging services and customer timelines. Timeline: Initial deliveries to begin in Q1 2026 with scalable volumes based on research demand.

Initial deliveries to begin in Q1 2026 with scalable volumes based on research demand. BIOEMTECH customers and partners will be able to request Ac-225 supply through BIOEMTECH’s ordering channels; NorthStar will provide isotope-specific documentation and handling guidance to support laboratory safety and study reproducibility.

About BIOEMTECH

BIOEMTECH is a preclinical radiopharmaceutical focused CRO which also designs and manufactures high-resolution PET and SPECT imaging systems for preclinical and translational research. BIOEMTECH’S imaging systems and services support pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic researchers in advancing molecular imaging and therapeutic development.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company advancing patient care through innovative, commercial-scale production of therapeutic and diagnostic radioisotopes. The company’s industry‑leading position in radiopharmaceutical therapy is driven by its unique production capabilities, proven leadership team, and state‑of‑the‑art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar routinely produces copper‑67 (Cu‑67) and is the first commercial‑scale producer of non‑carrier‑added actinium‑225 (n.c.a. Ac‑225) using electron accelerator technology. Its Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) provides specialized expertise and tailored services to help biopharmaceutical partners accelerate development and commercialization. Learn more at www.northstarnm.com.

