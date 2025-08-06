Biodesix to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer, and Robin Cowie, Chief Financial Officer, will present in a fireside chat and host in-person 1x1 investor meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2025.

Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 4:30 PM ET

Location: Boston, MA

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at biodesix.com.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

