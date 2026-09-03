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Biodesix to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, today announced that members of the Biodesix leadership team will present in three upcoming investor conferences:

Lake Street Capital Markets’ 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference
1x1 meetings only
Date: Thursday, September 10
Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
1x1 meetings only
Date: Tuesday, September 15
Location: New York

5th Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference
Panel and 1x1 meetings
Panel Title: The Rise of MRD Monitoring in Solid Tumors, and Where it Goes Next
Biodesix Presenter: Gary Pestano, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Panel Date and Time: Tuesday, September 29, 2:00 PM ET
Location: New York

About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, including Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Biodesix Contacts:
Media:
Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications
natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com
(720) 925-9285

Investors:
Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR
chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com
(339) 970-2843


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