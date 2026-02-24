SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Biodesix to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced that members of the Biodesix management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Fireside Chat Time: 2:30 PM ET
Location: Boston, MA

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Fireside Chat Time: 12:00 PM ET
Location: Miami, FL

The fireside chats will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at biodesix.com.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Trademarks: Biodesix, Biodesix Logo, Nodify Lung, and IQLung are trademarks or registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc. 

Contacts:

Media:
Natalie St. Denis
Natalie.StDenis@biodesix.com
1-720-925-9285

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
Chris.Brinzey@icrhealthcare.com
1-339-970-2843


Colorado Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie