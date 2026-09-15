Biodesix Quality and Regulatory Executive, Brianna Phillips, to speak at upcoming RAPS and SOCRA Annual Meetings

Industry-leading QA/RA excellence accelerates patient access to Biodesix Lab testing, which helps improve overall outcomes for patients with lung nodules

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, today announced that Brianna Phillips, Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Biodesix, will be presenting at the upcoming Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) and Society of Clinical Research Associates (SOCRA) Annual Meetings.

These important professional society meetings put a spotlight on the material influence and need for Quality Affairs and Regulatory Affairs (QA/RA) expertise in the medical diagnostics segment. Under Brianna’s leadership, Biodesix QA/RA is a strategic, differentiating advantage for the company’s five on-market diagnostic blood tests. Excellence in QA/RA has helped propel Biodesix in transforming the healthcare pathway for patients with indeterminate lung nodules.

For the past 12 years, while leading the QA/RA team at Biodesix, Brianna has established the full portfolio of QA/RA accreditations for two Biodesix Labs: CLIA, CAP, NYS CLEP, ISO 13485, and FDA. She also led the company’s efforts in establishing a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) FDA-registered facility. Her team has completed countless successful audits by domestic auditing bodies as well as international pharmaceutical partners’ auditors.

These Lab certifications, the track record of successful audits and improvements to processes, and the high bar for excellence in quality standards are a remarkable achievement in that of the tens of thousands of labs nationally, there are only ~1,135 NYS CLEP labs and only ~7,000 CAP-accredited labs, cementing Biodesix Labs into a rare class of diagnostics peers.

At their root, the Biodesix Quality Management System and Regulatory Compliance processes are critical to accelerate patient care excellence as well as patient access to the Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Risk Assessment testing portfolios. These tests have already impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients in a few short years.

With her unique breadth and depth in QA/RA across multiple medical industry segments, Brianna will be sharing her expertise at these September events:

Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS), Annual Convergence Event, Charlotte NC:

Society of Clinical Research Associates (SOCRA) Annual Meeting, Denver, CO:

The Power Pair: Regulatory + Clinical Development as Catalysts for Rapid, Compliant Growth

Saturday, September 26, 2026, 10:50 AM - 11:35 AM MST. Brianna will be joined on this panel by Biodesix VP of Clinical Development, Niki Givens.

Brianna’s impact goes far beyond Biodesix and the healthcare providers and patients that benefit from the company’s blood tests today. Additionally, she offers her leadership to the next generation of QA/RA professionals as a member of the QA/RA Advisory Board for the Biomedical Engineering Department at the University of Colorado Denver | Anschutz, as Guest Professor for the Quality Certificate Program at CU Anschutz, and as Chair-Elect of the Colorado Chapter of RAPS.



About Biodesix:



Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, including Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com and KnowYourNodule.com.



Biodesix Contacts:

Media:

Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications

natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com

(720) 925-9285

