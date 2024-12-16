Biocytogen Announces Adcendo ApS Exercises Antibody Option to Accelerate ADC Development

Adcendo exercises its option to utilize Biocytogen’s fully human antibodies to further expand its ADC pipeline for cancers with high unmet medical need

This collaboration further validates Biocytogen’s proprietary RenMice® antibody discovery platform, demonstrating its potential to advance innovative therapies for patients

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen, HKEX: 02315), a global biotech company focusing on the discovery of novel antibody/ADC therapeutics, announced that Adcendo ApS (“Adcendo”), a biotech company focused on the development of first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancers with high unmet medical need, has exercised its option under a research, option and license agreement to utilize Biocytogen’s fully human antibodies to further expand its ADC pipeline.





“We are excited to deploy Biocytogen’s cutting-edge platforms for antibody discovery to support Adcendo’s innovative ADC drug development initiatives,” said Yuelei Shen, Ph.D., president and CEO of Biocytogen. “Our unique RenMice® platform enables the discovery of fully human antibodies with high affinity, low immunogenicity, and favorable developability. With Adcendo’s extensive expertise in ADCs, we are confident that this collaboration will drive the rapid advancement of novel therapies to benefit patients worldwide.”

Michael Pehl, Chief Executive Officer of Adcendo, stated, “Our collaboration with Biocytogen marks a key advancement in developing first-in-class ADCs for cancers with significant unmet medical need. By combining Biocytogen’s advanced antibody platforms with Adcendo’s ADC expertise, we can accelerate the development of novel ADC therapies. This collaboration strengthens our capabilities and brings us closer to delivering transformative treatments for patients in need.”

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice® (RenMab™/ RenLite®/ RenNano®/ RenTCR-mimic™ ) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR-mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenBiologics™, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >400,000 fully human antibody sequences against approximately 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 150 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and nearly 50 target-nominated RenMice® licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company’s sub-brand, BioMice™, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.

