Biocytogen and Sihuan Pharmaceutical Announce Strategic Partnership in Weight Loss and Beyond

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Antibody--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen, SSE: 688796; HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (Sihuan Pharmaceutical; HKEX: 00460).

Under the agreement, both parties will combine Biocytogen’s leading fully human antibody discovery platform with Sihuan Pharmaceutical’s extensive capabilities in drug development, manufacturing, and commercialization. The collaboration will focus on advancing innovative therapies across multiple disease areas, including weight loss, leveraging complementary strengths to drive synergies and establish a long-term strategic partnership.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical highly values the strength of Biocytogen’s technology platforms. In this collaboration, Biocytogen will leverage its integrated platforms, including proprietary target-humanized mouse models and in vivo efficacy systems, as well as its AI-driven antibody discovery platform built on real human antibody sequences, to support the development of novel antibody therapeutics. By combining the complementary strengths of both parties, the partnership aims to accelerate the advancement of promising molecules toward clinical and commercial success.

Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen, stated: “We are pleased to establish this strategic partnership with Sihuan Pharmaceutical. Leveraging our proprietary platforms, Biocytogen has built a comprehensive pipeline of next-generation therapeutic modalities, including bispecific and multispecific antibodies, ADCs, VHHs, and TCR-based therapeutics. This collaboration will further expand our joint efforts across diverse disease areas and further demonstrate strong industry recognition of our technology platforms.”

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (SSE: 688796; HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen has established a dual-engine platform combining a fully human antibody library with an extensive target-humanized mouse model portfolio, enabling a systematic approach to accelerating global drug discovery and development.

Biocytogen has independently developed its proprietary RenMice® (RenMab®/RenLite®/RenNano®/RenTCR™/RenTCR mimic™) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, hu-VHH discovery, and TCR mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenSuper™ Biologics, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences against over 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of December 31, 2025, more than 350 agreements for therapeutic antibodies and clinical assets—spanning co-development, out-licensing, and transfers—have been established globally, including landmark partnerships with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMice™, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen, Jiangsu, Shanghai), the USA (Boston, San Francisco, San Diego), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit https://biocytogen.com.

About Sihuan Pharmaceutical

Founded in 2001 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2010, Sihuan Pharmaceutical is an international medical aesthetic and pharmaceutical company led by innovation, with an independent and leading research and development technology platform, a rich global product pipeline, strong product registration capability, a full dosage form production platform with high efficiency and low cost and a mature and excellent sales system. Adhering to the overall strategic goal for the “full promotion of a two-wheel drive strategy of its medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical businesses”, Sihuan Pharmaceutical endeavors to build itself into a leading medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical company in China.

Biocytogen Contacts

Antibody assets and platforms: BD-Licensing@biocytogen.com

Media: pr@biocytogen.com.cn