BIOCYTICS AND EREMID GENOMIC SERVICES COLLABORATE ON RESEARCH STUDY FOR NOVEL SINGLE-CELL TRANSCRIPTOMICS IMMUNE-BASED CANCER CELL THERAPY

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCytics, Inc., has engaged Eremid® Genomic Services to help sequence an autologous immune cell fraction that is the leading candidate of BioCytics' immune-based cancer cell therapy efforts. Eremid will perform single cell transcriptomic (scRNA-Seq) and TCR sequencing analysis of immune cells provided by BioCytics.

BioCytics is focused on developing an autologous adaptive immune cell therapy that provides a personalized treatment for solid tumors, using the patients' own immune cells that have been activated against their own cancer. Briefly, patient's rare immune precursor cells are isolated from leukapheresis products and are massively expanded and re-invigorated in culture to ensure there are sufficient biologically fit cells to be reinfused into the patient to fight the tumor. BioCytics needs to further characterize both the precursors and expanded cells prior to clinical use. Using data from an scRNA-Seq analysis will confirm the readiness of the immune cells for cancer-killing capability and provide comprehensive view of mode of actions.

Dr. Renaud Warin, BioCytics CSO, says "Transcriptomics studies are central to the understanding of changes that occur in cells, providing insights at the macro level (for gain/loss of functions) and micro level (for mechanisms of actions), as well as cross-referencing and validating results observed in vitro. With the addition of TCR sequencing, we will gain insights into both the mechanisms and dynamics of our cell therapy's expansion and re-invigoration process, while validating the stability of our process across multiple patient's samples. Additionally, these deep molecular insights may help refine prediction models for anti-cancer response based on any patient's immune make up. We are very excited to receive our first batch of results, including an initial analysis template that will be used during clinical deployment, and believe that the proximity and alignment of Eremid will help make this a reality."

Eremid's Chief Business Officer, Julian Abery, commented "Eremid is excited to be working with BioCytics on such an important and ground-breaking study that has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment. The application of transcriptomics has huge potential to improve patient outcomes, delivering on the promise of personalized medicine."

About BioCytics: BioCytics, Inc., a human applications laboratory (HAL) founded by Dr. John Powderly in 2005, is a privately held health technology company co-located in Huntersville, North Carolina with Carolina BioOncology Institute, a cancer treatment and clinical trial facility. BioCytics is developing Autologous Adaptive Immune Cell Therapy (AAICT) as an immuno-oncology platform for treating solid tumors with the patient's own immune cells. AAICT is a revolutionary point-of-care cell manufacturing process designed to generate nongenetically modified effector cell fractions for all stages of all solid tumors.

About Eremid® Genomic Services: Eremid® Genomic Services is a specialty high-complexity CLIA certified, CAP-accredited genomics contract research organization. The company provides technical expertise in all aspects of genomics, delivering high-quality science and data through customized, collaborative projects for both clinical and research clients working in human health, nutrition, and agbiotech. Eremid has invested in world-class scientific staff, and cutting-edge genomic instrumentation and automation to create a unique offering that meets the increasing demands for higher data quality, reliability, and accuracy in genomics research and testing. Contact: Julian Abery, Chief Business Officer; jabery@eremid.com; 704-706-5051; 150 N. Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocytics-and-eremid-genomic-services-collaborate-on-research-study-for-novel-single-cell-transcriptomics-immune-based-cancer-cell-therapy-302883428.html

SOURCE BioCytics Inc.