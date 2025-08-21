SUBSCRIBE
BioCryst to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conference

August 21, 2025 | 
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company plans to present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BCRXW

Contact:
Investors:
investorrelations@biocryst.com

Media:
media@biocryst.com


North Carolina Events
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
