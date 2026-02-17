SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioCryst to Present at Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conference

February 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company plans to present at the T.D. Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. ET.

The link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) and other rare diseases, driven by its deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with these conditions. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and injectable protein therapeutics for a range of rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BCRXW

Contact:
Investors:
investorrelations@biocryst.com

Media:
media@biocryst.com


North Carolina Events
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
