BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 6, 2025

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the compensation committee of BioCryst’s board of directors granted seven newly-hired employees restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 65,900 shares of BioCryst common stock. The RSUs were granted as of March 3, 2025, as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with BioCryst. The RSUs were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of BioCryst’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a restricted stock unit agreement covering the grant.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

