SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioCardia to Present at December 2025 CSI Focus Devices in Heart Failure Congress

December 2, 2025 | 
2 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA], a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces it will participate at the CSI Focus Devices in Heart Failure this week in Frankfurt, Germany. BioCardia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Altman, PhD, will make an invited presentation entitled, “Intramyocardial Cell Therapy for Ischemic Heart Failure of Reduced Ejection.”

Meeting:CSI Focus– Devices therapies in Heart Failure (D-HF)
  
Day:Friday, December 5th
  
Session:Myocardial structural therapies targeting the ventricles
  
Time:10:30 - 11:30 CET
  

CSI Focus D-HF provides a comprehensive overview of device-based therapy in heart failure, including advancements in ventricle restoration strategies, device-based strategies to improve cardiac output, monitoring systems, and other cutting edge technologies and emerging platforms in this new field. For more information see: https://www.csi-congress.org/dhf.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit: https://www.BioCardia.com.

Forward Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to our presentation to be made at CSI-Focus D-HF. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. 

We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in BioCardia’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2025, under the caption titled “Risk Factors,” and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Miranda Peto, Investor Relations
Email: mpeto@BioCardia.com
Phone: 650-226-0120

Investor Contact:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
Email: investors@BioCardia.com
Phone: 650-226-0120

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves