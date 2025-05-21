BioCardia to Participate in Fireside Chat at A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced that BioCardia’s CEO, Peter Altman, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase hosted by Jim Molloy, Managing Director, Equity Research Biotechnology & Specialty Pharmaceuticals at A.G.P., on May 21, 2025.

Dr. Altman will share recent business developments on the Company’s therapeutic development pipeline with a focus on its lead CardiAMP autologous cell therapy for the treatment of ischemic heart failure.

Fireside Chat Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 03:40 p.m. EDT

Speaker: Peter Altman Ph.D., CEO

Moderator: Jim Molloy, AGP Managing Director, Equity Research Biotechnology & Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jB1HgKLvQFmUfC6VBT11mw

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three cardiac clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

