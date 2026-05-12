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BioCardia to Host Q1 2026 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 15, 2026

May 12, 2026 | 
2 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will provide a corporate update and report its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 by conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10209272/104069d5d88.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. For those who have not registered, to listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-833-316-0559 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5730. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Rt7kKGAp.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through approximately August 15, 2026 at the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available and may be accessed by calling 1-855-669-9658 (toll free domestic/Canada), 1-412-317-0088 (international toll) by using access code 4737992.

About BioCardia®
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms for the treatment of heart disease. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. BioCardia also acts as a biotherapeutic delivery partner supporting therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:
Miranda Peto, Investor Relations
mpeto@biocardia.com
(650) 226-0120

INVESTOR CONTACT:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
investors@biocardia.com
(650) 226-0120

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