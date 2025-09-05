BioCardia CEO Peter Altman to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 8-10, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces that BioCardia’s President and CEO, Peter Altman, PhD., will present a corporate update, including recent progress toward milestones, at the H. C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City.

Dr. Altman will present in person at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday September 10, 2025. He will discuss the Company’s three clinical cell therapy programs for the treatment of ischemic heart disease and ongoing regulatory activities seeking FDA approval and Japan PMDA approval for CardiAMP® cell therapy for heart failure and its Helix™ transendocardial delivery catheter.

Dr. Altman will also detail the recent partnership to develop and commercialize Heart3D fusion imaging and the status of the nondilutive funding for the Company’s CardiALLO allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell program for the treatment of heart failure.

Dr. Altman will also be available for in person one-on-one meetings with investors.

The conference will be held from September 8-10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Dr. Altman’s presentation will be available for registered attendees via the conference platform. Conference attendees are invited to request one-on-one meetings via the conference portal, through their HCW representative, or directly with the Company through the investor contact email – investors@biocardia.com.

For more information about the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, please refer to the conference website at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

Presentation Details:

Date: September 10, 2025

September 10, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY Speaker: Peter Altman, Ph.D., BioCardia’s President and CEO

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Miranda Peto, Marketing / Investor Relations

mpeto@biocardia.com

(650) 226-0120

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David McClung, Chief Financial Officer

investors@biocardia.com

(650) 226-0120