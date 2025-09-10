Biobanking Market Size to Reach USD 213.53 Billion By 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global biobanking market size is expected to be worth around 213.53 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 95.91 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2034.

The biobanking market is growing as biobanks offer vital resources for studying severe diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. Biobanking is becoming a crucial component in the fight against cancer by allowing partnership and data sharing, supporting researchers to achieve discoveries and, ultimately, enhance patient care.

Modern biobanking increases developments that create the opportunity for a more promising future in cancer research and management. The advancing environment of biobanking holds the vision of ground-breaking findings, possibly creating new paths for disease research and treatment.

Biobanking Market Highlights:

• By region, Europe held the largest share of the biobanking market in 2024.

• By region, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth between 2025 and 2034.

• By product, the biobanking equipment segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By product, the laboratory information management systems segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projection period.

• By service, the biobanking & repository segment led the market in 2024.

• By service, the lab processing segment is likely to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming period.

• By biospecimen type, the human tissues segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

• By biospecimen type, the stem cells segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By biobank type, the physical/real biobanks segment contributed the major market share in 2024.

• By biobank type, the virtual biobanks segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming period.

• By application, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By application, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to experience significant • growth between 2025 and 2034.

• By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.

• By end-use, the CROs & CMOs segment is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Biobanks are massive collections of human biological materials related to relevant individual and health data, which contain health records, family history, lifestyle, and genetic data that are held predominantly for application in health and therapeutic research. Biobanks are large and hold thousands of samples, or they are small and hold a few hundred samples. Various types of biobanks collect different samples and information. Researchers applied them to study what causes a sickness or disease and to find precise treatments.

Biobanks serve a significant role in scientific research by safely holding biological samples and encouraging advancements in genetics and medicine. Their implication is in accelerating medical developments, increasing collaboration among researchers, and eventually conducive to specific healthcare services, making them a significant resource in the sector of scientific discovery and progress. The main aim of biobanking is to preserve biological samples for scientific research and to increase knowledge.

Latest Trends in the Biobanking Market:

⬥︎ In June 2025, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) launched the Deep-Sea Biobank Initiative (DBI) to enhance access to deep-sea biological samples and genetic data collected from the international seabed area beyond national jurisdiction (the Area). The DBI was announced on the margins of the third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, during a high-level event that brought together government leaders, regional and international organizations, scientists, and private companies.

⬥︎ In September 2025, Illumina Inc. announced the launch of Illumina Protein Prep, an assay introducing superior performance for next-generation sequencing (NGS) based proteomics discovery at scale. Illumina Protein Prep has been available through an early-access program and is now broadly available to customers worldwide.

What is Major Opportunity for the Biobanking Market?

Recent Advancements in Sustainable Biobanking: Market’s Largest Potential

Recent developments in sustainable biobanking majorly focus on lowering the ecological impact of high-energy equipment by enhancing energy efficacy in cold storing and developing network models to reduce long-distance carriage. Biobanking sustainability is supported by the presence of homogenous protocols and events that promise quality control in all aspects of the biobanking process.

These standardized protocols support achieving high-quality biospecimens that lead to end-user research community approval and advance research that rewards the patient’s generosity and faith in donating their biospecimens.

Report Scope of Biobanking Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 95.91 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 213.53 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 9.3% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered By Product, By Service, By Biospecimen Type, By Biobanks Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Biobanking Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Analysis:

The biobanking equipment segment dominated in the biobanking market, as different types of equipment are used, based on various factors such as the size of the biobank, economic factors, types of sample, and space available for biobank construction. The cold storage equipment provides a broad range of ultra-low upright and chest freezers, as well as LN2 auto- and manual-fill freezers to exploit sample storage capacity in the footprint of the biobank. The equipment used for the long-term ultra-low temperature storage of biological specimens planned to be stored contains serum, plasma, tissues, DNA, RNA, cells, and Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs).

On the other hand, the laboratory information management systems segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as this system supports biobanking to streamline the daily process of a biobank facility. Sample gaining and storage are more effective, as is specimen access and supply. With the growing step of development in healthcare research, it’s significant to have a vigorous system that preserves sample quality, also increases operational compliance and efficiency.

By Service Analysis:

The biobanking and repository segment dominated the market in 2024, as biobank serves as biorepositories, processing, gathering, storing, and providing specimens and information for research and medical investigations. In the biobanks, storage facilities specific to human samples, while biorepositories cover a wider scope of biological samples.

On the other hand, the lab processing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as this processing improves the biobank workflow in both qualitative and quantitative ways, including traceability of samples, safe storage, sample protection, and rapid retrieval of samples. As compared to physical sample transportation, automated sample transport from clinics and pre-analytical laboratories offers many advantages.

By biospecimen type Analysis:

The human tissues segment dominated the market in 2024, as using human tissues in biological research ensures that the findings obtained from animals are generalizable to human systems. Human tissues are archived, retained, and preserved, offering a significant resource for medical research. Scientists using human tissue advance essential understanding of human biology, supporting the development of disease diagnosis processes, future therapies, and treatment procedures.

On the other hand, the stem cells segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as stem cell banking is that it has the strength to manage a broad range of diseases; the capacity to bank stem cells from numerous family members; and the option of using a person’s own stem cells. Recently, stem cells have shown the most fascinating and groundbreaking sector. Research on stem cells is growing rapidly; these cells are presenting great therapeutic potential for managing various disease conditions that were considered incurable.

By Biobank Type Analysis:

The physical/real biobanks segment dominated the market in 2024, as this type of biobank allows access to a massive pool of high-quality human samples and related data. They are consistent hubs for the storing and processing of samples from clinical trials and different sources. It establishes important conditions for attaining reproducible research outcomes. Biobanks offer significant research and infrastructure that help with biomedical research in the sector of targeted medicine.

On the other hand, the virtual biobanks segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as these biobanks quickly and efficiently support investigators in locating particular biospecimens that require contact with many individual biobanks. This efficiency is specifically useful in the starting stages of research to regulate the feasibility of proposed experiments. A virtual biobank is an electronic database of living specimens and other associated data that exists virtually.

By Application Analysis:

The therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2024, as biobanks are a significant source of various types of therapies. They provide important data for early diagnosis, predicting treatment response, and assessing therapeutic efficacy. Biobanks support researchers to conduct clinical trials that enhance the prevention, diagnosis, and management of severe diseases. Biobanks efficiently help health care, enabling the discovery and validation of disease markers, as well as novel therapeutic approaches.

On the other hand, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as modern biobanks allow large-scale analysis for the identification of specific disease biomarkers initially from biological material with well-annotated clinical and biological information. Biobanks are storage facilities for samples of human origin, for applications in national and international research in the sector of biosciences sector.

By End-Use Analysis:

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment dominated the market in 2024, as biobanks confirm appropriate quality of samples and data, ethical and legal compliance, also transparent and effective access to events. Biobanks are accountable for offering high-quality biosamples that provide clinical data to support academic and pharmaceutical research.

On the other hand, the CROs and CMOs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as biobanks within full-service CROs house an extensive assembly of biospecimens sourced from various populations. Investigators access samples like tissue, DNA, RNA, and different biological materials. CROs offer investigators access to a multidisciplinary team of specialists with varied scientific backgrounds. These professionals offer significant insights, are involved in study design, and offer guidance through the research process.

Regional Insights:

Europe led the Biobanking Market in 2024, as many skilled scientists created a network of biobanks in Europe, which provide many benefits to medicine and patients, and promote greener ways to hold health samples and data. Increasing European ageing population, there is a growing requirement for large-scale biobanks constructed on samples and outlines from healthy persons, which increases the demand for advanced biobank services.

⬥︎ For Instance, In July 2025, the Longitude Prize on ALS, presented at this year’s Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, was launched to incentivize and reward cutting-edge AI-based approaches to transform drug discovery for the treatment of ALS; UK Biobank completed the world’s largest whole body imaging project; and more.

Germany Biobanking Market Trends:

Germany is a leading hub for biotechnology and life sciences predominantly growing importance of biobanking services. German biobanks are attractive in a groundbreaking collaborative effort towards professionalization of individual biobanks, application of functional national systems, and advancement of IT infrastructures of European dimensions, which drives the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific Biobanking Market Trends:

Asia Pacific is fastest fastest-growing region in the market, with increasing spending from both the government and private sectors in healthcare and biotechnology. Increasing partnerships among the pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions are involved in the development of high-tech biobanking facilities and solutions. Increasing government initiatives in the APAC are improving medical care infrastructure and encouraging biobank formation, with major countries such as India, Japan, and China spending more on biobanking services.

⬥︎ For Instance, In July 2025, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Vice President of CSIR, Jitendra Singh, inaugurated India's ‘National Biobank’ at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in the national capital. Launched under the Phenome India Project, the Biobank will serve to power nationwide research efforts, capturing genomic, lifestyle, and clinical information from 10,000 people across India.

Region-Wise Growth Overview of the Biobanking Market:

Region Market Size (2024) Projected CAGR (2025-2034) Key Growth Drives Key Challenges Market Outlook Europe USD 36.5 Bn ~6.48% Robust biobank networks (e.g., BBMRI ERIC), public–private initiatives, strong regulatory frameworks Complex cross-border regulations, high setup cost Mature, innovation-driven growth Asia Pacific USD 25.6 Bn ~7.77% Large population base, growing healthcare infrastructure, rising investments, supportive government policies Infrastructure variability, funding disparities Fastest-growing and emerging region North America USD 20.5 Bn ~10.98% Advanced R&D infrastructure, substantial government & private investments, strong precision medicine demand High operational costs, stringent regulatory standards Steadily expanding region Latin America USD 7.1 Bn ~5.12% Expanding healthcare access, rising R&D investments Limited biobanking networks, economic uncertainty Emerging with strong growth potential MEA USD 4.5 Bn ~3.75% Government-backed healthcare projects, biotech interest Infrastructure gaps, skilled workforce shortages Underpenetrated but promising growth

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the biobanking market.

By Product

Biobanking Equipment

Temperature Control Systems

Freezers & Refrigerators





Cryogenic Storage Systems





Thawing Equipment

Incubators & Centrifuges



Alarms & Monitoring Systems



Accessories & Other Equipment

Biobanking Consumables

Laboratory Information Management Systems

By Service

Biobanking & Repository

Lab Processing

Qualification/ Validation

Cold Chain Logistics

Other Services

By Biospecimen Type

Human Tissues

Human Organs

Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cells



Embryonic Stem Cells



IPS Cells



Other Stem Cells



Other Biospecimens

By Biobanks Type

Physical/Real Biobanks

Tissue Biobanks



Population Based Biobanks



Genetic (DNA/RNA)



Disease Based Biobanks

Virtual Biobanks

By Application

Therapeutics

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Other Applications

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

